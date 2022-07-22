Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce

TLC (2)

Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast.

“Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.

Then on Friday, July 22, he shared another post teasing his new podcast. “The Pedro Jimeno Podcast very soon,” he wrote in a text post.

While Pedro didn’t reveal the topics he plans to discuss on the podcast, it’s likely that he will touch on his split from Chantel, 31.

The former couple made their reality TV debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, documenting the 90 days leading up to their March 25, 2016, wedding.

Pedro and Chantel quickly hit roadblocks in their relationship when he was not accepted by her family after the couple lied and said Pedro was in the United States on a student visa instead of the K-1, a.k.a. the fiancé visa. After they tied the knot, the pair continued to document the feud between Chantel and Pedro’s families on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and the spin-off, The Family Chantel.

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

Pedro filed for divorce on May 27 and claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The former couple separated on April 27.

Both exes were issued a mutual restraining order at the time of the filing. They are “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party, restrained from selling, encumbering, trading, contracting to sell or otherwise disposing or removing from the jurisdiction of the court any property belonging to the parties except in the ordinary course of business, restrained from canceling or changing health, auto, or life insurance for the parties and restrained from disconnecting or having disconnected the home utilities, including but not limited to electricity, gas, water and telephone,” according to the documents.

Also in the filing, Pedro requested an emergency hearing and claimed that Chantel allegedly withdrew over $257,000 from their joint business account. Additionally, the Dominican Republic native claimed that his estranged wife allegedly transferred their joint funds into an account in her name and sister Winter Everett’s name. However, a judge denied his motion for an emergency hearing on May 31.

On July 7, the Georgia native filed a response and claimed Pedro had cheated on her during their marriage. She cited the reasons for their split as “adultery by the petitioner” as well as “cruel treatment” from him, including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.” Chantel also claimed their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Chantel later filed a motion to seal her ongoing divorce from estranged Pedro on July 12, claiming that he has been receiving “threats at his place of employment and on various social media platforms,” according to a filing obtained by In Touch.

The TV personality added in the documents, which she filed in Gwinnett County, Georgia, that the threats “could cause potential harm to not only his ability to work but also his physical [and] personal safety.”