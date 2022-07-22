ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Shows Off New Monroe Piercing After Flight Attendant Fight

New bling! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is rocking some new jewelry as she just revealed a new face piercing.

“I did it,” Angela, 55, shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 21, adding the hashtag, “#Queenslovealljewelry.”

In the video, originally shared to TikTok, the reality star can be seen showing half her face with the viral “Girl don’t do it” sound, before revealing her Monroe piercing on her upper lip.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section of her post with words of praise, including fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield. “Love itttt,” Paola, 35, wrote. “I love it. Your [sic] only as old as you feel. Enjoy life and have fun,” another fan added.

Some comments weren’t as enthusiastic about her new look, as one person noted, “This screamssss mid life crisis,” with a face palm emoji. “This look is well outdated,” another chimed.

This is not the first time Angela has altered her body, however, as she famously underwent gastric sleeve surgery in August 2020.

“After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “Everything will be reconstructed, my skin surgery, they’re doing … I’m gonna have it all done.”

Angela’s glamorous new accessory comes just days after she seemingly got into a verbal altercation with a flight attendant.

“You are not gonna talk to me like this cause you’re not the law enforcement. Get [who] you need to get, cause you’re starting some s–t,” the TLC star can be heard yelling at a flight attendant in front of her.

The video, which was uploaded to Reddit on July 13, shows her back facing the camera as she screamed at the Delta Airlines employee. However, before the clip ends, the Georgia native can be seen turning to ask another passenger if they had seen her bag around.

Angela and then-fiancé Michael Ilesanmi were first introduced to fans of the long-running reality series when they joined the cast of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days during season 2 in 2018. They quickly became fan favorites and went on to appear in season 3 as well as season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 5 and 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

While their relationship was a roller-coaster from the start, they continue to fuel split rumors as he deleted his social media, she removed his name from her account, and he has not made an appearance on her Instagram since November 2021.

MyOpinionCountsToo
4d ago

I truly don't mean to be negative but 55? I don't buy this for one moment. I am nearly 75 and could pass for her daughter. She is deceiving people about her age. But, it's her life and she'll do what she wants. I feel sorry for her husband with her awful temper! He really doesn't need to put up with her 🙄.

Olivia Bouvier
4d ago

She's that kind of lady that no matter what type of surgery or anything she modifies on her face or body...she still looks unattractive. However, I think she's a nice mother and grandmother.

Guest
3d ago

No amount of bling is going to make her attractive. Can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.

