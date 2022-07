CHICAGO (CBS) – Monday was a heated day in the Indiana State Senate as debate began on a new bill that aims to drastically restrict abortion access in the state.Some said the proposal, which bans most abortions from the time of implantation, goes too far, but others said it doesn't go far enough.CBS 2's Chris Tye dug into the bill and followed where developments stood on Monday.The bill being debated bans abortion anytime after the fetus implants in the uterus, with exception for cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother.But within those exceptions, big questions and need...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO