This immaculate car is all about speed and power. Drawing the eyes of onlookers everywhere to its vibrant body lines and vivid color, this Countach is one of Lamborghini's most unforgettable models. This clearly had an impact of grand proportions on modern-day car culture as enthusiasts everywhere dream of piloting their very own example. But, of course, part of the car's allure is its exclusivity, which borders on unattainable depending on the market and their owners' willingness to sell. Nevertheless, these are some of the most iconic classic Lamborghinis on the market, and now you have the chance to get behind the wheel of a supercar to call your own.

HARRISBURG, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO