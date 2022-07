GUNNISON — A man serving up to life in prison for getting into a wild shootout with police is facing new charges accusing him of stabbing an inmate at the prison. Arturo Gallemore-Jimenez, 41, of Clearfield, was charged last week in 6th District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a first-degree felony; and possessing items prohibited in a correctional facility, a second-degree felony.

GUNNISON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO