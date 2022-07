Decades is a long time to be in chronic pain. Merrilee Ellis first became acquainted with pain when she was 12. Despite all the time she spent in doctor's offices, neither a diagnosis nor relief ever came, only weird medically-prescribed ideas to try: eating charcoal, taking tons of aspirin, drinking and bathing in Arkansas hot springs. By the time she was 20, she was emotionally exhausted, and gave up trying to figure it out. She moved on with her life, relying only on her daily handful of pain medicines to get through.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO