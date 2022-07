Alice Marie Cain, 83 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, at 6:11pm while at her home and surrounded by her loving family. Alice was born in Sonora, Ohio, on October 8, 1938. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and Goldie (Reed) Fitzgerald. Alice enjoyed time with her family and her adventures in the food service and concession business for 25 years with her husband Cecil. She found joy in the many people she met at the fairs and events while serving them top quality food like the Super Tenderloin and Super Steak. Alice had a passion for cooking for her family and decorating her home.

