Grant to eliminate heat-related hazards

Cover picture for the articleJuly 2022 — As summer temperatures soar in the Valley, one local nonprofit organization wants to make sure vulnerable people at risk have help to stay healthy and cool. With a grant from Arizona Public Service (APS), the Foundation for Senior...

ABC15 Arizona

How APS customers can save on summer bills

PHOENIX — Summertime in Arizona is when most residents brace for high electric bills, but not Abhay Padgaonkar. "I literally cut my bills in half," he told ABC15. Padgaonkar knows more about the topic than most. He was the expert witness in Stacey Champion's 2018 complaint against Arizona Public...
ARIZONA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

7 Best Hospitals in Arizona for Cancer 2022-2023

Here are the top-scoring hospitals in Arizona for cancer treatment in 2022-2023. Mayo-Clinic Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital is an outpost of the original Mayo Clinic (in Minnesota) and was nationally ranked by U.S. News for cancer as an adult specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.
KOLD-TV

Woman clinging to stop sign rescued during western Arizona flooding

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is safe after being rescued during flash flooding Monday afternoon in western Arizona. Around 5 p.m. Monday, a construction crew in Golden Valley called 911 about a woman who was holding onto a stop sign as waters were rising in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road. Mohave County deputies responded, along with search and rescue crews.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Hot weather, drought drawing more bobcats into Arizona communities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Reynolds showed us the spot where some unexpected guests spent some time behind her north Scottsdale home. “It was hot when they came in,” said Reynolds. “They were on my wall walking back and forth several times.” The Scottsdale homeowner took dozens of videos recently of a mother bobcat and her two kittens hanging out in her backyard.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Outlook for July 27th

Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, July 27th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. There is quite a bit of monsoonal moisture throughout the state this morning. With the increase in moisture, the flash flood watch set to expire today, July 27th is now in effect through early Friday, July 29th.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of July 25, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 64.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.49/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.41 per gallon.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

'Fake electors' from Arizona focus of federal criminal investigation

The deadline to mail in early ballots has passed so Maricopa County's top election official goes over what voters should do if they have their ballots. Full interview with Arizona house speaker Rusty Bowers. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Politics Unplugged sits down with Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Here are the five best locations for dog-friendly vacays, including one in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all love our furry family members, and sometimes, it just feels wrong to leave them behind when we head out on vacation. Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the U.S. One special city in the Valley made the top five list. The study criteria focused on the number of dog-friendly hotels, pet shops, dog-friendly parks, and dog-friendly hikes in the region.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Debbie Lesko Requests Department of Energy Change Energy Efficiency Requirements Deadline to Ease Burdens for Arizona Builders

Arizona Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ-08) recently sent a letter to the Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, requesting she delay the deadline for implementing minimum efficiency performance requirements for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) in the south to give Arizona builders a buffer period. “The Biden Administration has instituted...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

Arizona Film Studios to Break Ground Following Tax Incentive (EXCLUSIVE)

Two Arizona studio projects are preparing to break ground next year, now that the state has approved a $125 million incentive for film and TV production. Acacia Filmed Entertainment unveiled its plans Monday to build 14 soundstages on a 70-acre site in the Scottsdale area. The other project, Desert Studios Complex, is slated to be built in Buckeye, in the Southwest Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
8 News Now

Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
azednews.com

10 teachers named candidates for 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year

The Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF®) named the 10 candidates under consideration for the 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year® Award. Desert Financial Credit Union is returning again this year as a presenting sponsor of the 2023 Teacher of the Year® Awards ceremony. Considered the “Oscar Awards” of...
ARIZONA STATE

