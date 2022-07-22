Grant to eliminate heat-related hazards

July 2022 — As summer temperatures soar in the Valley, one local nonprofit organization wants to make sure vulnerable people at risk have help to stay healthy and cool. With a grant from Arizona Public Service (APS), the Foundation for Senior...
PHOENIX — The U.S. is now leading globally with known monkeypox cases. There are at least 3,487 confirmed cases in the country according to the CDC. Here in Arizona, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health is helping mitigate the spread by providing free vaccines for those most at risk.
PHOENIX — Summertime in Arizona is when most residents brace for high electric bills, but not Abhay Padgaonkar. "I literally cut my bills in half," he told ABC15. Padgaonkar knows more about the topic than most. He was the expert witness in Stacey Champion's 2018 complaint against Arizona Public...
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Here are the top-scoring hospitals in Arizona for cancer treatment in 2022-2023. Mayo-Clinic Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital is an outpost of the original Mayo Clinic (in Minnesota) and was nationally ranked by U.S. News for cancer as an adult specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is safe after being rescued during flash flooding Monday afternoon in western Arizona. Around 5 p.m. Monday, a construction crew in Golden Valley called 911 about a woman who was holding onto a stop sign as waters were rising in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road. Mohave County deputies responded, along with search and rescue crews.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Reynolds showed us the spot where some unexpected guests spent some time behind her north Scottsdale home. “It was hot when they came in,” said Reynolds. “They were on my wall walking back and forth several times.” The Scottsdale homeowner took dozens of videos recently of a mother bobcat and her two kittens hanging out in her backyard.
Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, July 27th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. There is quite a bit of monsoonal moisture throughout the state this morning. With the increase in moisture, the flash flood watch set to expire today, July 27th is now in effect through early Friday, July 29th.
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 64.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.49/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.41 per gallon.
The deadline to mail in early ballots has passed so Maricopa County's top election official goes over what voters should do if they have their ballots. Full interview with Arizona house speaker Rusty Bowers. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Politics Unplugged sits down with Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to...
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don’t need to fret. Even if you’re on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably. GOBankingRates set out to identify the Southwestern cities where you can...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all love our furry family members, and sometimes, it just feels wrong to leave them behind when we head out on vacation. Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the U.S. One special city in the Valley made the top five list. The study criteria focused on the number of dog-friendly hotels, pet shops, dog-friendly parks, and dog-friendly hikes in the region.
The case of a Tempe barber could have a profound effect on a key aspect of marijuana legalization, as the State of Arizona has appealed an expungement granted last September after the records of his arrest were sealed. The appellate case involves Daniel Santillanes, owner of the Tempe barbershop Elite...
Arizona Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ-08) recently sent a letter to the Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, requesting she delay the deadline for implementing minimum efficiency performance requirements for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) in the south to give Arizona builders a buffer period. “The Biden Administration has instituted...
ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona primary is fast approaching on August 2, and 12News is profiling candidates for the major statewide races: Governor and U.S. Senate. On the ballot for the Democratic party’s nomination for governor includes Marco Lopez against current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Meet the...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
Two Arizona studio projects are preparing to break ground next year, now that the state has approved a $125 million incentive for film and TV production. Acacia Filmed Entertainment unveiled its plans Monday to build 14 soundstages on a 70-acre site in the Scottsdale area. The other project, Desert Studios Complex, is slated to be built in Buckeye, in the Southwest Valley.
It's easy to forget how many beautiful places there are right here in the state to visit. While some of the most popular travel spots are well-known and visited often, others may be a bit more hidden. Via Travelers compiles a list of the 31 best unknown places to visit...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
The Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF®) named the 10 candidates under consideration for the 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year® Award. Desert Financial Credit Union is returning again this year as a presenting sponsor of the 2023 Teacher of the Year® Awards ceremony. Considered the “Oscar Awards” of...
Comments / 0