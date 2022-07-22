The trio of Cornbread, Honey and Vanilla creates exceptional Ice Cream | Great Day SA

When going through almost every town in the United States, you are bound to find at least one Wal-Mart. But what happens when a Wal-Mart closes down? Although this doesn’t seem to happen very often, it leaves behind a very large, vacant building. Most cities don’t want to let this type of building just sit there. In McAllen, Texas their Wal-Mart did close their doors leaving a large building vacant. Rather than letting this store just sit there, they did something amazing. Check out the photos below of this Wal-Mart turned library! It’s now the largest single floor library in America! Very impressive!

