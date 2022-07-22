Stuff The Bus: Support local children with needed school supplies | Great Day SA

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners are expected to finish first in Conference USA again this season, according to a poll of media members who cover the conference. UTSA's ascendant football program got 14 of a possible 22 first place votes in the preseason poll asking media who would finish with the conference championship this year. UAB got the other 8 first place votes. Western Kentucky University, who the Roadrunners beat in last year's conference championship game 49-41, is expected to finish third.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO