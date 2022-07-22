ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuff The Bus: Support local children with needed school supplies | Great Day SA

KENS 5

Grab a free backpack at a south-side business

SAN ANTONIO — The start of school is just around the corner, and if a child is in need of a backpack, along with some school supplies, there's an event to add to the calendar. PicaPica Plaza on 910 SE Military Drive on the city's south side is hosting...
KENS 5

These San Antonio restaurants offer free or cheap meals for kids

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Don't let inflation keep your family from eating out. There are plenty of Alamo City restaurants that offer free kids’ meals. Sometimes you don't feel like cooking in this heat. Instead, it is easier to eat out. Remember: You can spend your money wisely by looking for meal deals if you have children.
KENS 5

'I can’t just sit here and do nothing': San Antonio-led group posts photos of Robb Elementary victims after items from downtown memorial were moved

UVALDE, Texas — A San Antonio woman is joining other groups to keep the memory of the Robb Elementary victims alive. After tributes to a large memorial in Uvalde’s downtown plaza were taken away, the group We Are Your Voice teamed up with other grassroots organizations to display photos of the shooting victims on trees.
KENS 5

Root beer and pinball: Check out this event with both

SAN ANTONIO — In this Texas heat, celebrating "National Root Beer Float Day" is basically a must. And there's a local spot that is inviting the community out to enjoy some floats. The event is being hosted at What's Brewing? on 281 and West Rhapsody at 1 p.m. on...
KENS 5

COVID Tracker: Bexar County nears 600,000 coronavirus cases

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County health authorities remain on high-alert for coronavirus transmission during a late-summer wave that has yielded 971 new infections a day in July thus far. That would be the highest daily average for any month since January, when San Antonio was fully in the throes...
KENS 5

Relax to live jazz, embrace the '80s and see a YouTube comedy sensation this weekend in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Test your fortitude at Superhero Adventure Night. Billing itself as a “fun superhero experience for all ages to enjoy,” the San Antonio Museum of Art will host an interactive night at its “Tony Parker’s Heroes and Villains” exhibit where visitors will answer riddles while navigating the gallery. Later, families can unfurl a blanket on the museum lawn for a screening of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
KENS 5

UTSA picked to finish first in Conference USA preseason poll

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners are expected to finish first in Conference USA again this season, according to a poll of media members who cover the conference. UTSA's ascendant football program got 14 of a possible 22 first place votes in the preseason poll asking media who would finish with the conference championship this year. UAB got the other 8 first place votes. Western Kentucky University, who the Roadrunners beat in last year's conference championship game 49-41, is expected to finish third.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

