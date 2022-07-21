ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Camper Connections

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranchise's first-ever Kraken Development Camp was a rousing success on every level, including many links among players, coaches, countries and former NHLers. When the 31 prospects at the first-ever Kraken Development Camp were scrimmaging a week ago Wednesday, Seattle GM Ron Francis had to miss it. He and assistant general managers...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Dubois looking forward to camp, meet new faces

WINNIPEG - Pierre-Luc Dubois spoke with the media on Monday morning to discuss his new one-year, six-million dollar contract he signed late last week. The forward - who set a new career highs in goals (28G) last season - is hoping to put the offseason behind him and get ready for his third campaign in Manitoba.
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Skinner put in the work to achieve NHL dreams

EDMONTON, AB - Stuart Skinner has spent the last several years learning how to become a full-time NHL netminder -- next season, he will be one. "Rome wasn't built in a day, it takes a lot of time," Skinner said. "When I was 18 and I got drafted, I was on top of the world. then it kind of hits you that the real work begins."
NHL
NHL

Marner supports Wright after prospect fell to Kraken in 2022 draft

TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner was watching the 2022 NHL Draft on television and, like everyone tuning in, he saw Shane Wright was emotionally down. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward confirmed Monday that he texted Wright with a note of encouragement moments after the 18-year-old forward was selected with the No. 4 pick by the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre in Montreal.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Dubois 'didn't ask for a trade' from Jets

Forward signed one-year, $6 million qualifying offer on Friday. Pierre-Luc Dubois said on Monday that he is committed to the Winnipeg Jets for this upcoming season but did little to quiet the speculation surrounding his future beyond that. The 24-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, signed a one-year,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
NHL

Ducks Sign Lundestrom to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed center Isac Lundestrom to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 NHL season. Lundestrom, 22 (11/6/99), has collected 22-22=44 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 151 career games with the Ducks since his debut in 2018-19. The 6-0, 193-pound forward scored 16-13=29 points with 14 PIM in 80 games in 2021-22, establishing career highs in points, goals, assists, shorthanded goals (4) and appearances. He tied the franchise record for single-season shorthanded goals (also Corey Perry in 2010-11), while ranking tied for third among NHL leaders in the category.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Avalanche add Georgiev in goal after Stanley Cup win

Could receive majority of starts following Kuemper's departure as free agent; Kadri still unsigned. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Colorado Avalanche:. 2021-22 season: 56-19-7, first...
NHL
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Matthew Tkachuk

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round draft selection from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, Panthers prospect Cole Schwindt and Florida's lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Francis
NHL

McDavid endorses Campbell signing with Oilers, 'game speaks for itself'

TORONTO -- Connor McDavid said Jack Campbell's experience in the spotlight playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs will help the goalie handle lofty expectations with the Edmonton Oilers. "For sure. I mean, if you can be the starting goalie for the Leafs you can be the starting goalie anywhere," the...
NHL
NHL

Capitals Name Scott Allen Assistant Coach

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have named Scott Allen as an assistant coach, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Allen, who will primarily work with the Capitals' forwards and penalty kill, will join assistant coaches Kevin McCarthy, Blaine Forsythe and goaltending coach Scott Murray on head coach Peter Laviolette's staff.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Winning runs deep in the Webster family

For the Webster family, winning seems to come naturally. McKade and Makenna Webster grew up together in St. Louis, Missouri. McKade, 21, is about 20 months older than his 20-year-old younger sister. The two spent a ton of time together throughout their childhood and a lot of that time was spent doing one thing - playing hockey.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Camper Connections#Kraken Development Camp#Nhl Free Agency
NHL

Byron assists with seaplane crash rescue in southern Quebec

Canadiens forward on fishing trip when accident happened nearby. Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron assisted with the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians on Sunday. The pilot was alone on board in the mountain range in southern Quebec, where he reportedly suffered injuries but was...
ACCIDENTS
NHL

Todd signs one-year, two-way contract

The St. Louis Blues have signed restricted free agent Nathan Todd to a one-year, two-way contract. Todd, 26, played 49 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds last season, posting 10 goals and 13 assists (23 points). In 18 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, Todd contributed four goals and seven assists...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings and Griffins extend affiliation for five years

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings and American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins today announced a five-year extension of their affiliation agreement. The Red Wings will continue their 20-year partnership with the Griffins through at least the 2026-27 season. The 20-year-old affiliation has covered the most successful run in Griffins'...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Former Humboldt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki Inspires Prospects at Dev Camp

NASHVILLE, TN - This isn't hockey, this is perspective. And whether you're an NHL first-round draft pick, development camp invitee, development coach, an NHL coach or part of an NHL team's staff, listening to former Humboldt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki speak reminds everyone in attendance that the game and life sometimes mean different paths altogether.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Color of Hockey: Jade Iginla wins gold with Hall of Fame father watching

Jarome's daughter overcomes injury to play for Canada at Under-18 Women's World Championship. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Jade Iginla, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla, who won a gold medal with Canada at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship.
NHL
NHL

Canes Agree To Terms With Lagesson

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman William Lagesson to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Lagesson $750,000 at the NHL level and $225,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $275,000 guarantee.
NHL
NHL

Flames add Huberdeau, Weegar in trade, lose Gaudreau, Tkachuk

Also sign Rooney after winning Pacific Division last season. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Calgary Flames:. 2021-22 season: 50-21-11, first in Pacific Division; lost in...
NHL
NHL

Geekie gets one-year contract with Kraken, avoids arbitration hearing

Forward will make $1.4 million, had 22 points last season. Morgan Geekie agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. The forward, who turned 24 on July 20, was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 11. He had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 73 games last season.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy