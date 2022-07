When Officer Daryl Pierson was murdered, shot in the throat on Hudson Avenue, the Rochester Police Department faced an existential crossroads. It had been bled, on its own streets, and people wondered if it would fight back. Would it flood the zone, would it push back, would it reclaim a role of dominance in the culture of Rochester’s streets? Or would it roll over and show its belly, would it continue to silently submit to the dominance of a criminal culture that killed at will and operated in brazen openness?

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO