Yakima, WA

Eight Bells 2019 Southern Voyage Red (Yakima Valley)

winemag.com
 3 days ago

This is rare blend of near equal parts Boushey and Red Willow Vineyards—two of the very top Rhône variety sites in the...

www.winemag.com

The Guardian

Why Chianti really is classico

M&S Classics Chianti, Italy 2018, £8.50, Marks & Spencer Producers of chianti classico have a long-running beef with wines labelled simply as chianti. The classico wines come from the original, superior winegrowing lands between Florence and Siena, recognised as far back as 1716 by the Grand Duke of Tuscany, Cosimo III de’ Medici. Chianti, by contrast, comes from a much larger neighbouring area. Classico producers argue that if you want the real thing, you need to look for the trademark black rooster on their bottles; simple chianti can never match up. After spending a few days visiting chianti classico growers earlier this summer, I found plenty of wines that support the argument, made by many an Italian wine importer, that chianti classico is one of the best-value “fine” red wine regions in the world, certainly when set against its Tuscan rival, Brunello di Montalcino I agree up to a point. But I would still put a word in for good humble chianti, such as M&S’s excellent own-label, as an affordably refreshing, just-tart-enough tomato pasta partner.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

We Spent a Week Driving Through Provence on the Ultimate French Road Trip

The best thing to come out of the lockdowns was it prompting me to treat myself to a convertible. A new car, I posited, would offer some semblance of freedom, and one whose roof was optional might make sojourns in England’s home counties seem marginally more exotic. And with working from home still rife, there’s nothing like having been housebound all week to make one want to leave London in a shiny new cabriolet at weekends.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

The Wines and Wonders of Sicily’s West Coast

My first flight into Sicily was a bleary-eyed dream come true. I woke from my red-eye stupor to plane window-sized views of sandy beaches, coastal inlets and rows of vineyards atop rolling mountains. Later, as I taxied into Palermo, the dramatic landscape unfurled before me, the capital city of the island juxtaposing urban dwellings against the Mediterranean Sea and western mountain ranges of Sicily, visible from the majority of downtown sidewalks.
DRINKS
ceoworld.biz

Telč: The Small Czech Town With The Colorful Buildings

Very often, the smallest destinations can be the most impressive. The small town of Telč is located in the Czech Republic in the South Moravian region. Although it is small, it is so pretty and beautiful that in every corner you walk you want to take photos to remember its wonderful architecture. Telč is home to a fascinating history and culture, and its historic center is listed as a UNESCO heritage site. According to local legend, the foundation of Telč is linked to the victory of Prince Otto II of Moravia over Břetislav in 1099. So are you ready to travel to Telč? Let’s go admire its sights.
TRAVEL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Brewery announces new beer to bring summer cheer for real ale fans

Award-winning Black Sheep Brewery has announced the launch of its latest seasonal cask beer bringing some much-needed cheer for real ale drinkers. The new brew Islander is available in cask to pubs from August and it's the perfect pint for enjoying in sun-baked beer gardens. At 4.5%, Islander is brewed...
DRINKS
#Eight Bells#Yakima Valley#Alcohol#Voyage#Food Drink#Beverages#Red Willow Vineyards#Mourv Dre#Wine Enthusiast
The Infatuation

Antidote Wine Bar

Antidote by name and antidote by nature. Given the wine bar’s location just off Carnaby Street you’ll be surprised just how pleasant it is to pitch up at one of the dozen or so tables outside. There’s a serious cellar of European biodynamic bottles here, but you don’t have to delve into the magnums from the Loire (or, do you?). Glasses start at £6 and the snacks, all tomato-ish and charcuterie, are lovely.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

Marea

A movie is more likely to make you cry if you’re watching it on an airplane. It’s happened to all of us—one minute you’re fully engaged in Nicolas Cage’s endearing relationship with his pet truffle pig, and before you know it, you’re looking out the window, shedding tears at a very high altitude.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

