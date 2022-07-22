Eight Bells 2019 Southern Voyage Red (Yakima Valley)

M&S Classics Chianti, Italy 2018, £8.50, Marks & Spencer Producers of chianti classico have a long-running beef with wines labelled simply as chianti. The classico wines come from the original, superior winegrowing lands between Florence and Siena, recognised as far back as 1716 by the Grand Duke of Tuscany, Cosimo III de’ Medici. Chianti, by contrast, comes from a much larger neighbouring area. Classico producers argue that if you want the real thing, you need to look for the trademark black rooster on their bottles; simple chianti can never match up. After spending a few days visiting chianti classico growers earlier this summer, I found plenty of wines that support the argument, made by many an Italian wine importer, that chianti classico is one of the best-value “fine” red wine regions in the world, certainly when set against its Tuscan rival, Brunello di Montalcino I agree up to a point. But I would still put a word in for good humble chianti, such as M&S’s excellent own-label, as an affordably refreshing, just-tart-enough tomato pasta partner.

