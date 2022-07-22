ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrie Discussion Friday July 22nd 8pm : Get Some Therapy

By FM Lover Posts:
 5 days ago

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. I'm off out at 7pm so posting early, will catch up tomorrow. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Fiz confirms that she's meeting Phill in the café as he has promised to sign the annulment form today. But she is...

What is Stu hiding in Corrie.

What secret is he keeping? I think he could be (and this is purely a guess) Isn’t it something to do with his Army days, and how things were back then. Isn’t it something to do with his Army days, and how things were back then. No idea....
Hungry For It - BBC3, Tuesdays 8pm

I did do a couple searches and couldn't find a thread for it but will be really surprised if this is it!. As the name may suggest, it's another cooking contest but hosted by Stacey Dooley and features two cooks - Big Zuu and from America, Kalya 'Kay Kay' Greer. where there is a big top prize (I'm unsure what it is, maybe a worldwide trip??) but there has been other nice prizes in between episodes, i.e. one contestant won the opportunity to debut her sauce with Nandos. The first and only series is coming to a end soon as I believe the final episode is tomorrow! Is no-one watching it?!
Eastenders - Special Flashback Episode Announced

Eastenders will air a special Flashback episode featuring Peggy and the Mitchell's set in 1979 with Jaime Winstone taking on the role of Peggy. The episode will also feature characters from EastEnders history that have never been seen on screen before such as Peggy’s husband Eric (George Russo), Billy Mitchell’s older brother, Charlie (Charlie Heptinstall) and Billy and Charlie’s father, Stephen (Dean Roberts). Also joining the cast are: Daniel Delaney as Phil, Teddy Jay as Grant, Henry Garrett as Archie, Rose Reynolds as Glenda and George Greenland as Billy.
Best scene in new EE (spoiler if not seen)

Not only punched but knocked clean out loved it 🤣. I’ve been waiting for that since he returned. The character is awful. Actor good but terrible character. I love Zack, he’s a better character than Ben will ever be because he shows remorse and sympathy without playing the victim.
Monday -favourite couple - 1 week to the end

Davide and Ekin Su are obvious and certs for the win, but where's the fun in that? The problem is that I don't like any of the others "enough" to support them as underdogs to Davide and Ekin Su. Last year, Millie and Liam were frontrunners for the win by this stage (who I didn't mind, as I liked Millie - didn't like Liam that much). But I also really liked Chloe (my favourite islander from last year) and Faye, so I was secretly hoping one of these would triumph.
Corrie 25/07/22: It's You I Want

Should Audrey's pill taking have had more of a lead up and should it have been shown on screen?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s...
Absolute Radio Pirates

Taking over Absolute Radio 60s on 12th August. https://planetradio.co.uk/absolute-radio/music/news/introducing-absolute-radio-pirates/. Tony Blackburn, Johnnie Walker, archive clips, and modern-day insight from Shaun Keaveny among others. This should be fun. Funded by the Audio Content Fund: https://www.audiocontentfund.org.uk/projects/absolute-radio-pirates/. Funded by the Audio Content Fund: https://www.audiocontentfund.org.uk/projects/absolute-radio-pirates/. Hopefully they aren't funding much given it's a glorified...
Emmerdaily 25/07/2022: Stay With Me

Do you think Noah and Amelia would make an interesting couple?. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Dan is shocked when Gabby and Kim tell him how Amelia has been impersonating Gabby in order to visit Noah. Later, Dan is relieved when Harriet invites him and Amelia to...
Neighbours question?

It seems that everyone on Neighbours is selling and moving on, but does anyone know if this will happen by the time the series finale? will they only be Susan and Karl left on Ramsay Street? or is this just a plot device and they all stay in the end?
Emmerdale Spoiler Alert (Massive spoiler inside, so only click on if you want to know)

Heaven forbid LGBTQ+ people meet one another and just happens to become friends (with Vanessa giving valuble tips, advice and support towards Mary, who is still likely coming to terms of finally accepting who she is after the poor woman spent the majority of her life hiding it for so long, of how to take the next steps within her coming out journey), oh no for some bizzare reason they MUST alll automatically fall in love with one another straight away once they set eyes on eachother cos that totes how it works in real life(!)🙄
Wow Luca was fuming at that Ekin-Sue/Davide exclusivr

Just proves without a doubt they are only in it for the win. All that smothering Gemma with kisses doesn’t fool anyone when your face gives it away Luca. Gemma saying. not bothered about all that stuff. Hope they get trounced next week. Their faces will be a picture...
Elvis comeback special. (1968l

Currently Reading book.on Elvis which was published in 2016 ,.so if its happened since then I don't know. But author says its Never been shown in full in UK. Looked at prices for Dvd .of it and its £70.even CD is almost £30. So seems very inclusive then...
Corrie Wed 27th July. Monkey Spanner

Good evening Corrie fans, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion 🙂. I hope everyone is well, and looking forward to constructively criticising our old friend, Coronation Street, should it be necessary. Here are the spoilers to whet our appetites. Chloe the social worker visits Kevin to question him about Abi...
Good and Bad Pilot Episodes

I wanted to do a sequel of sorts to my Finale episode thread but focus on the first episode of a series instead. Which pilot episodes of shows do you think are really good and are not so good?. Posts: 57,942. Forum Member. ✭. 26/07/22 - 06:27 #2. Good. The X-Files.
Channel 5 celebrate Neighbours

Does anyone else think it’s a bit hypocritical of them celebrating almost 40 years heritage when they are the ones who gave up on it and caused it to be cancelled?. Does anyone else think it’s a bit hypocritical of them celebrating almost 40 years heritage when they are the ones who gave up on it and caused it to be cancelled?
Niall Aslam

It's interesting to hear his story since leaving the villa in series 4. I remember him leaving the villa early for unknown reason and viewers were left perplexed as he was in it from the start. He went from Love Island to a psychiatric hospital since leaving the show. The producers saw him talking to himself on the villa balcony so they were quick to have a chat with him along with the mental health team. He was diagnosed with psychosis later on I believe in addition to his Asperger's syndrome.
Kat and her Sisters

Who did Charlie leave all of his money to in his will. Was Kat always his favourite. I’ve always thought it was weird that Zoe, Little Mo and Lynne have never returned once. But I guess we’ll see Little Mo again soon with Freddie going into the show, I wouldn’t be surprised if Zoe and Lynne were recast soon as well.
Louis Tomlinson

Yes he was in 1D (now he's out free) etc. but he is selling out tours. I don't get it. The man cannot sing! He's just talking shouting or screaming! Don't get it. I am no 1D hater btw, I bought shed loads of their group and solo records, I think I even bought Louis T's and it was alright ish. Harry I get it, he is a incredible versatile singer and unique. Zayn yes a bellend, but the debut record did sell but he's not got confidence in himself to sing live ? A shame as the Pillowtalk tour would have been a huge creative explosion! Liam hit and miss musically but some OK hits but he can't sell a tour!? He's relied on features mostly and therefore has to rely on features to play live too. Niall, two great solo records but the man is more interested in playing golf!
