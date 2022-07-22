Corrie Discussion Friday July 22nd 8pm : Get Some Therapy

I did do a couple searches and couldn't find a thread for it but will be really surprised if this is it!. As the name may suggest, it's another cooking contest but hosted by Stacey Dooley and features two cooks - Big Zuu and from America, Kalya 'Kay Kay' Greer. where there is a big top prize (I'm unsure what it is, maybe a worldwide trip??) but there has been other nice prizes in between episodes, i.e. one contestant won the opportunity to debut her sauce with Nandos. The first and only series is coming to a end soon as I believe the final episode is tomorrow! Is no-one watching it?!

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO