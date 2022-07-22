ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Habs fan Hendriks has Major League Baseball All-Star fun

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- One of the best moments from the 2022 MLB All-Star Game earlier this week came courtesy of a Canadiens fan. Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who has been a dedicated supporter for over half a decade, went viral when he pleaded with Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez to...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Red Wings and Griffins extend affiliation for five years

The 20-year-old affiliation has covered the most successful run in Griffins' franchise history, highlighted by the first two championships in the history of professional hockey in Grand Rapids in 2013 and 2017. Additionally, the proximity between the two teams makes it one of the most convenient NHL/AHL partnerships, as Little Caesars Arena is located just 157 miles away from Van Andel Arena, home to the Griffins since the franchise's inception in 1996-97.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Ducks Sign Lundestrom to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed center Isac Lundestrom to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 NHL season. Lundestrom, 22 (11/6/99), has collected 22-22=44 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 151 career games with the Ducks since his debut in 2018-19. The 6-0, 193-pound forward scored 16-13=29 points with 14 PIM in 80 games in 2021-22, establishing career highs in points, goals, assists, shorthanded goals (4) and appearances. He tied the franchise record for single-season shorthanded goals (also Corey Perry in 2010-11), while ranking tied for third among NHL leaders in the category.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers announce ECHL affiliation with Fort Wayne Komets

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers announced their ECHL affiliate for the 2022-23 season will be the Fort Wayne Komets. The team had a previous affiliation with the Komets from 1988 to 1990. Dating back to 1952, Fort Wayne has grown to become a hockey staple in Indiana, winning 10 championships...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin St. Louis
Person
Brendan Gallagher
NHL

The Wright Call

On draft night, Kraken 2022 top draft pick Shane Wright received a text from 2021 first-rounder Matty Beniers within five minutes after GM Ron Francis announced Wright's name. Then, a bit later, Kraken veterans Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle phoned. Same goes over the ensuing 24 hours, when the young center heard by audio or text from alternate captains Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz, plus leading scorer Jared McCann.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Q&A Highlights: Owen Beck and Lane Hutson

MONTREAL -- Owen Beck and Lane Hutson got a taste of what it's like to be a member of the Montreal Canadiens organization during the team's development camp, and it did not disappoint. The two 2022 second-round picks shared their thoughts on the four-day affair at the Bell Sports Complex...
NHL
NHL

Ottawa Senators sign forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contra

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League. A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#Nhl Draft#Blue Jays#Baseball#Sports#Montreal#Australian#Nhl
NHL

SvoNotes: Will Gaudreau and Laine play on the same line?

It's a bit early to talk lineups, but the two stars seem to want to shine together. As Brad Larsen sat down to chat with the media July 14 at Johnny Gaudreau's introductory press conference, the first question from a reporter was, "Can I get your lines for opening night?"
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Henrik, Joel Lundqvist perform together, joke about bringing band back

It's no secret New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist lives a double life. Henrik is the winningest goalie in Rangers history. He's also a rockstar. Henrik performed with the band Dirty Honey at Webster Hall and with singer Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2022. His most meaningful performance of the year, however, was with his twin brother, Joel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Donato Re-Signs with Kraken

Good news for Ryan Donato fans everywhere. The veteran forward, who scored the first-ever Seattle NHL goal in the season opener, agrees to one-year and $1.2 million contract. In a joyous move for Kraken fans, the franchise announced Tuesday popular forward Ryan Donato will be returning for his second season in Seattle blue and that striking touch of red. The veteran center signed a one-year contract at $1.2 million average annual value or salary cap hit.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

SOCIAL BUZZ - 25.07.22

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Henry Bowlby

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Henry Bowlby has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract. Bowlby, 25, skated in 64 games in 2021-22 with Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, producing 28 points (12-16-28). The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Marner supports Wright after prospect fell to Kraken in 2022 draft

TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner was watching the 2022 NHL Draft on television and, like everyone tuning in, he saw Shane Wright was emotionally down. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward confirmed Monday that he texted Wright with a note of encouragement moments after the 18-year-old forward was selected with the No. 4 pick by the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre in Montreal.
NHL
NHL

Panthers trade for Tkachuk, name Maurice coach in bid to contend for Cup

High-scoring forward agrees to eight-year contract after Florida gives up Huberdeau, Weegar in return. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-2023 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Florida Panthers:. 2021-22 season: 58-18-6, first...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Hitting the links for Hyman

TORONTO, ON - The Oilers GTA crew was out in full force on Monday to hit the links in support of teammate Zach Hyman and his Celebrity Golf Classic at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Team captain Connor McDavid, as well as defencemen Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard, forwards Ryan...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy