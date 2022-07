New York officials have cleared the way for what is being billed as the largest solar facility to date in the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. Final siting permits for the development and construction of a 500-megawatt solar facility in Genesee County has been approved as New York seeks to transition to cleaner and more renewable forms of energy in the coming decades.

