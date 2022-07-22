ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Dead In 'Senseless' Iowa Campground Shooting, Shooter Took His Own Life, Police Say

Today's killing at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in Iowa has all the makings of another senseless shooting, Radar has learned.

While police have not yet divulged the identities of the three dead shooting victims, they confirmed that the suspected shooter, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin from Nebraska, was found nearby, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The park will remain closed until further notice.

“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. “As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”

Camp Shalom, a children's camp based in the park, evacuated all children to nearby Little Bear Park after the shooting and alerted parents that pickup could occur as usual after 11 a.m. worship. All children at the camp were accounted for.

“This was a horrifying and senseless act of violence,” Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) said in a separate statement. “As we wait to learn more, I join all Iowans in praying for those who lost their lives and our community. My team will continue to be in contact with local officials and I am grateful for our law enforcement officers who are working to keep us safe."

It is not immediately clear if Sherwin had a connection to the three victims.

Officers for the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation responded around 6:20 a.m. after a report was received of a shooting.

The Maquoketa state park is known for its 1,100-foot long Dancehall Cave, one of 13 designated caves that are large enough to be navigated and explored by humans. There are a total of 30 campsites across the park.

K92.3

Murder Just South of Iowa Border is One Out of a Horror Movie

Less than an hour south of the Iowa border sits Kirksville, Missouri. The small city has a population of 17,534. If you travel southwest of the city, you'll find the Youngstown Trail. It's quite rural out that way. Though he didn't live there, Stephen Munn of Kirksville owned land in...
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
KCJJ

Convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old

A convicted felon is accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child. Witnesses told investigators that 33-year-old Chris Gordon was seen fleeing the scene of a July 3rd shooting on Boston Way that killed three-year-old Damaria Sanders. Gordon was allegedly carrying the gun used in the shooting, although arrest records do not indicate if he is suspected of firing the weapon. Gordon has a 2014 felony conviction out of Illinois, and is thus unable to legally carry a firearm.
Panhandle Post

Plane crash in Nebraska Sandhills claims 2 lives

RINGGOLD, Neb.-Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in the Nebraska Sandhills. Authorities said the crash occurred about 15 miles north of Ringgold at around 8:40 a.m., on Monday morning. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a single-engine RV9A, had two passengers on board and was...
NEBRASKA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Alexander Leaving WHO-TV: Meet the Iowa Meteorologist

Amber Alexander is one of the top meteorologists in Iowa during her term at WHO-TV. However, the weather anchor decided to step back from the round-the-clock forecasts and coverage to focus on her mental health. The news of Amber Alexander leaving WHO-TV surprised her longtime followers, but they praised her for putting herself first. While some hope she will return to broadcasting in the near future, others want to know more about her background. So, we reveal more about the meteorologist outside the Channel 13 studio in this Amber Alexander wiki.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
KCJJ

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Occupants escape vehicles after crash that causes fire, traffic delays

HOSKINS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska caused a fire and significant delays on Highway 35 Monday afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas confirmed the crash involved two vehicles. He said a westbound semi cross the center line and collided with an eastbound fan. The driver of...
HOSKINS, NE
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol warns of the '100 deadliest days of Summer'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
Davenport Journal

DNR Director issues a statement in response to the shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Jackson County, IOWA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director, Kayla Lyon, released the following statement:. “I, as well as the DNR staff, am devastated for the families impacted by the tragic incident at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa State Parks will continue.
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits106.com

Maquoketa Man Accused of Threatening Roommate With Handgun

A Jackson County man has pleaded not guilty after police said he threatened his roommate with a loaded handgun. 20 year old Sean Gregory of Maquoketa is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. According to reports, Gregory threatened his roommate, Tanner Sendt, with a loaded handgun on June 7th at their residence. Sendt told authorities he feared for his life. Gregory’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 5th.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to stabbing incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a man following a stabbing that injured a woman on Thursday night. Officers said Nickie Williams, 49, of Cedar Rapids, has been charged with Attempted Murder after a stabbing in the 3000 block of Oakland Road NE just after 10 p.m.
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
MAQUOKETA, IA
