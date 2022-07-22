Chris Boucher's Thirty Year Journey into Hemp

After thirty plus years in the industry, Chris Boucher knows a thing or two about hemp. These days he’s the CEO of Farmtiva, a California-based hemp company that specializes in consulting, seed sales, and a hemp juice powder called JuiceTiva, but his journey with hemp started long before the Farm Bill...
Many of these THCs are not pharmaceutically or commercially available, but it’s a joy to know that varied variants of psychoactive compounds are constantly being discovered. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. A lot of cannabis users are very familiar with delta-9 THC...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A bill that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level could be announced by Senate Democrats as early as next week, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The...
A recent study conducted at state Universities of Tennessee, Arkansas and Iowa showed that U.S. recreational cannabis legalization reduced the number of heavy truck accidents by 11% in the eight states studied. The researchers looked at a state-level panel of heavy truck accident statistics from 2005 to 2019 and a...
Washington, DC, residents can now self-certify for medical marijuana without the need for a doctor's note. The DC Council approved a measure in early July, paving the way for adults to verify their medical need for cannabis starting July 7 through the city's Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration website. While city-issued...
WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial resumed on Tuesday, with her defense team focusing their angle on how cannabis -- while illegal in Russia -- has a medicinal use. The Associated Press reported that the session lasted about 90 minutes before the case was adjourned until Wednesday. The trial began on...
KHIMKI, Russia, July 26 (Reuters) - The defence team of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, detained in Russia on drug charges, argued in court on Tuesday that she had used medical cannabis to assuage pain from injuries, like many other elite international athletes.
Alex Jones says a trip in Jamaica saved her life. Not a trip to Jamaica: a hallucinogenic trip in Jamaica. Severe depression had descended on her at age 10, and stayed there, relentlessly, for the next two decades. She couldn’t work, couldn’t bear the sight of herself in the mirror, and for days on end could barely lift herself off her couch. The temptation to end it all was always at the periphery.
Global cannabis sales are expected to grow by a compound annual rate of 16% through 2026. Two small-scale pot stocks are uniquely positioned to thrive as the legal weed industry grows. Meanwhile, another highly-popular marijuana stock is nothing but trouble. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
In case you hadn’t heard, both cannabis and hemp are making a comeback. Although the old hippies may have overdone it, scientists and regular folks are realizing that they were onto something – cannabis and hemp extracts like Delta 9 THC really do have great benefits, so long as you use it properly.But what is using it properly? That depends on what you’re using it for, but one of the most popular methods is microdosing. This helps people gain the benefits while minimizing unwanted side effects. So, let’s explain exactly how that works.The Benefits of Delta 9 THCDelta 9 THC...
The general consensus about the compound is that it is a powerful cannabinoid and very safe for consumption, giving off an indica-type, couch lock kind of high. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. With more states joining the bandwagon of adult-use cannabis legalization, the...
Cannabidiol, or CBD, and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are two of many different cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant. In the body, CBD and THC interact with cannabinoid receptors to help treat or limit the effects of various conditions. Cannabinoids refer to substances in the cannabis, or Cannabis sativa, plant. Besides...
CBD is seemingly everywhere and in everything, from CBD-infused creams to CBD-infused oils, tinctures, gummies, juices, and lollipops. But does it work, and is it safe? We've got your questions covered. I n case you haven’t heard, CBD is a cure for whatever ails you, from insomnia and inflammation to...
KHIMKI, Russia -- The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use. Griner has acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she...
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.’s OILFF OILS L technology to produce THC-free broad spectrum CBD distillate ("THC-Free CBD") from industrial hemp feedstock has been validated. Nextleaf is commercializing its patented technology by utilizing its new distillate-based ingredient to power the next generation of innovative CBD products distributed under the company's prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold, and supplying bulk THC-Free CBD ingredients to leading global CPG manufacturers in Canada and where cannabinoids are legal.
During the next year, California officials said last week, the state expects to seize "more than $1 billion worth of illegal cannabis products." That announcement came a few weeks after the U.S. Justice Department bragged about guilty pleas by 11 unlicensed California marijuana merchants who had been nabbed with help from state and local law enforcement agencies.
Customers buying creams, patches or lotions containing cannabidiol (CBD) to reduce pain or inflammation may get much more or much less than they expected. Topical CBD products are gaining popularity in the United States, and the authors of a new study say the science hasn't kept up. "Overall, this study...
