Officials: Man arrested in Iredell County after stealing ambulance, leading troopers on chase

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Iredell County after stealing a Catawba County ambulance and leading troopers on a chase Friday morning, State Highway Patrol said.

According to Catawba County officials, the paramedics had just taken a patient to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and stopped at a restaurant in Forsyth County on their way back. While the crew was inside, the suspect jumped in the ambulance and drove away, authorities said.

Just before 11 a.m., troopers were notified of a stolen ambulance traveling on Interstate 40 westbound. They tried to pull the driver over, but they refused to stop, leading to a chase.

A short time later, Iredell County deputies deployed a tire deflation device and the ambulance eventually came to a stop on I-40 near Interstate 77.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene in Statesville, where several patrol cars could be seen surrounding the ambulance.

Iredell County police presence (WSOC)

The suspect, later identified as Ervin Dewayne Alexander, 37, of Winston-Salem, was taken into custody. He has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony speed to elude as well as other traffic offenses by State Highway Patrol. Alexander is also facing additional charges from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the ambulance was later returned to Catawba County EMS. There was no damage other than a few blown tires.

Channel 9 asked officials if the ambulance was left running while paramedics were getting something to eat. The county said its gathering information to be released later.

No other details have been released. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: Suspect leads 100-mph chase into South Carolina after hitting officer in Charlotte)

©2022 Cox Media Group