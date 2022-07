MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for two people who were seen running from a motorcycle crash near East Towne Mall early Monday morning. According to the police department, someone called 911 around 2:15 a.m. and reported hearing a crash and screaming in the area of E. Washington Ave. and Continental Lane. The witness also told police about seeing the pair flee from the scene.

