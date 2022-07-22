ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Veterans at Comic-Con See Art as Both Therapy and a Military Career Booster

By Luis Monteagudo Jr.
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBF6x_0gpLatFa00
Anthony LoBue. Photo courtesy of the G.I. Film Festival of San Diego

For years, Anthony LoBue has been a leading force in San Diego’s veterans community, founding the Support our Veterans Association and becoming involved with several similar organizations.

But while the Army veteran is proud of his military service, he’s also passionate about the arts, including writing, poetry and theater.

“I like to promote the fact that veterans can be artists and artists can be veterans,” said LoBue, 79.

Those two worlds met at Comic-Con Thursday as Lobue and fellow veterans talked about how the arts can help active duty military members and veterans cope with their experiences and be an outlet for their creativity.

San Diego is well known as a military town and there are organizations that support veteran interest in the arts.

Lobue is founder and president of Arts for Veterans and served as the arts director at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park. Steve Dilley, who helped moderate Thursday’s discussion, is the executive director of The Veterans Arts Project, a group that offers free arts classes and arts therapy to vets and active duty military.

For many, the arts are a way to deal with trauma or stress they acquired during their military service.

“Art is very therapeutic for the mind,” said Tonya Savice, an artist and founder of Spread Love Thru Arts, which works to empower women veterans. “Art relaxes and eases the mind.”

Maximilian Uriarte, a Marine who served two tours in Iraq, created a comic strip series, “Terminal Lance,” that has been published in The Marine Corps Times newspaper and has been featured at the Marine Corps library in Miramar.

“Lance is about my experience in the Marine Corps,” said Uriarte. “Art is about telling stories. Making impactful work.”

The arts can even be helpful in military careers. Amit Khosla found that his writing and critical thinking skills led to better assignments.

“I was an officer and there’s a saying that every officer is a PowerPoint Ranger,” he joked.

It works the other way too.

Lobue said when he has an arts project, he uses his military training to look at it as a mission and focus on critical steps along the project’s path.

“Everything that I am is because of everything I’ve experienced and it will show up in my art, subconsciously or consciously,” he said.

LoBue and the others said they continue to advocate for arts in the veterans community. In October, Dilley’s organization will be organizing a state project later this year to advocate for arts and mental.

Luis Monteagudo Jr. is a freelance writer and pop culture enthusiast. He has written for The San Diego Union-Tribune, USA Today and numerous other publications.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Comic Con#Free Arts#Poetry#Veterans Association#The Veterans Museum#The Veterans Arts Project#Spread Love Thru Arts#Marine
Times of San Diego

Scripps Granted Nearly Half-Million to Support Opioid Use Treatment

The California Bridge Behavioral Health Navigator Program awarded $480,000 Wednesday to four local Scripps Health hospitals to support medication-assisted treatment in emergency departments for opioid use and associated mental health conditions. The grant marks the fourth consecutive year that Scripps has received funding through the program. All of Scripps’ hospital...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Moms: Families Needed for San Diego Foster Youth

It was seven years ago when Susan and Richard Kurtik of Encinitas decided to attend an informational meeting about Angels Foster Family Network, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing safe, stable, loving homes for foster children. Susan, who had just retired, said she wanted to make a “real difference in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Times of San Diego

Bring Your Own Food Container? San Diego Moves Ahead with Styrofoam Ban

You might need to bring your own container or brown bag for your next take-out order from your local eatery. The city of San Diego is one step closer to implementing a ban on the use of polystyrene foam products and single-use plastics following the completion of an environmental impact report. Officially referred to as the Polystyrene Foam and Single Use Plastics Ordinance, it is designed to reduce the number of plastics entering San Diego’s environment and waterways.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Shaping of Seaport San Diego Project Continues with Boosts to Open Space, Coastal Access

The development team for Seaport San Diego has presented new renderings to the Port of San Diego to illustrate contemplated revisions for the Central Embarcadero project. At a Thursday special meeting by the Board of Port Commissioners, the team discussed how the updated proposal creates a more open feel along the waterfront – dramatically increasing coastal access, recreational activities and views of San Diego Bay.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

More ‘Game of Thrones’ – Cast, Martin Tell Comic-Con About Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

The upcoming prequel to HBO’s “Game of Thrones” will explore the origins of the Targaryen dynasty, the cast and creators told fans at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. “House of the Dragon,” which debuts Aug. 21, takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon during the eight-season run that ended in 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy