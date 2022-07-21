Homeowners insurance claim

Title insurance is a standard and necessary process that you have to follow before buying a mortgage. In fact, it is one of the fees that make the closing costs when you take out a loan. But what really is title insurance or just title? Well, this indemnity is a cover that protects both the lender and the buyer from any claims that failed to show up during the title search by any third-party entity. According to Investopedia, a just title is required because it identifies the property's owner. A title search is necessary to ascertain that the designation is clear, meaning that the homeowner is the only proprietor and no other third party can claim the house. Several scenarios could cause a claim to a particular property.

