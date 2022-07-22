Here's what ESPN says about LSU in its SEC West preview

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his SEC West preview earlier this week. Connelly is best known for his SP+ ratings, a system that uses advanced metrics to predict results.

LSU fans may not be happy to see where SP+ has the team.

The rankings place the Tigers last in the West, projecting them to win just 2.8 conference games and giving them only a 45% chance to make a bowl game. However, Connelly writes that if transfers work out for LSU, Brian Kelly could have a top 15 team this fall.

Connelly says LSU’s defensive line has the potential to be excellent and likes some of the transfers LSU brought in on defense. His guess is that Jayden Daniels wins the starting quarterback job, but that could change at any moment.

Continuing to discuss the offense, Connelly pointed out LSU’s strength at receiver and questions at other positions.

The running back position is terribly unproven, as is the offensive line, but the receiving corps — led by a healthy Kayshon Boutte and reinforced by Jaray Jenkins and a trio of sophomores (Jack Bech, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.) — is high end.

Whoever the quarterback is, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock might find himself leaning on the passing game in his first season as the play-caller in Baton Rouge.

