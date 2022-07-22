ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Here's what ESPN says about LSU in its SEC West preview

By Will Rosenblatt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xwt0_0gpLXaky00

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his SEC West preview earlier this week. Connelly is best known for his SP+ ratings, a system that uses advanced metrics to predict results.

LSU fans may not be happy to see where SP+ has the team.

The rankings place the Tigers last in the West, projecting them to win just 2.8 conference games and giving them only a 45% chance to make a bowl game. However, Connelly writes that if transfers work out for LSU, Brian Kelly could have a top 15 team this fall.

Connelly says LSU’s defensive line has the potential to be excellent and likes some of the transfers LSU brought in on defense. His guess is that Jayden Daniels wins the starting quarterback job, but that could change at any moment.

Continuing to discuss the offense, Connelly pointed out LSU’s strength at receiver and questions at other positions.

The running back position is terribly unproven, as is the offensive line, but the receiving corps — led by a healthy Kayshon Boutte and reinforced by Jaray Jenkins and a trio of sophomores (Jack Bech, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.) — is high end.

Whoever the quarterback is, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock might find himself leaning on the passing game in his first season as the play-caller in Baton Rouge.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

'LSU has attracted significant money': Q&A with Las Vegas oddsmaker

Las Vegas-based sportsbook Circa Sports is responsible for some of the first college football lines to hit the market each week during the season. Circa's point spreads and totals, which are bet into by professional bettors and often influence the rest, typically hit the board Sunday mornings. The action that ensues often influence the rest of the betting market.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tigerdroppings.com

I was looking at Ryan perilloux on wikepedia

He’s playing for the Baton Rouge redsticks. What the hell is that? Dudes played football all over the place since lsu . Barely missed a season in about 4 or 5 different leagues. This post was edited on 7/26 at 2:30 pm. Reply. Replies (7) LSU Fan. The Place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Shelton Sampson Jr will visit LSU Friday before heading to A&M

I see him coming to the good guys. Jimbo will try to buy Sampson obviously, but I think we give him an attractive package and the ability to be a hometown hero. CHS does a great job pushing their big players to LSU. Unlike UHigh and other BR schools. I’m not worried about this one.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Mike Denbrock
tigerdroppings.com

Tigers hosting the Bayou Splash this weekend

Y'all aren't going to like it but they're having a pool party. As well at jet skis. Waiting on the attendees to get sent over to me. I'll add snippets as the come. I love this! BK- anything you can do I can do better. I'm getting some bad vibes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Aldi pays $1.9 million for land for Baton Rouge store

Aldi has purchased a 1.7-acre tract near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road for nearly $1.9 million. The fast-growing grocery chain bought the land in a deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Gulf Coast Commercial Group, the Houston real estate company that owns the Siegen Village Shopping Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Lsu#Sec West#American Football#Sec#Tigers#Louisiana State
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
WAFB

Harding Boulevard entrance to Southern University now open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open. The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms. The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, new hire at Baton Rouge Health District, new doctor at Ochsner Health Center

Postlethwaite & Netterville has promoted five team members to director. Jennifer Butler is the director of disaster management & recovery in the Consulting Services Group. Prior to joining the firm in 2020, she served for nearly 20 years in executive leadership roles at organizations dedicated to preparing, mitigating and recovering from natural and man-made disasters.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
tigerdroppings.com

Mayor Teedy has a new boyfriend.

Our favorite mayor allegedly has a new boo thang. His name is Gilbert Jackson, entrepreneur, CEO, and felon. It is rumored that Teedy’s husband has kicked her out of the house for drinking and sleeping around with Mr. Gilbert. Gilbert is quite the catch and has an impressive political...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

Meet the Baton Rouge residents who brought ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ to life

As a runaway hit that spent more than 150 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list, Delia Owens’ 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing practically begged for a film adaptation from the moment Reese Witherspoon deemed it worthy of her Hello Sunshine Book Club, placating the hearts of fans who couldn’t wait to see the headstrong Kya and her North Carolina marshes come to life. But if you watched the movie’s first trailer and thought that North Carolina looked suspiciously like south Louisiana, you’d be right. Filmed largely in our state along the bayous of Houma and the outskirts of New Orleans, the adaptation—which hit theaters this past the weekend—didn’t just use Louisiana’s beauty as a backdrop, but employed local talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Former St. Aloysius Catholic Church pastor passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Diocese of Baton Rouge is mourning the loss of former St. Aloysius Catholic Church pastor Father Robert Marcell. The church said he died Sunday, July 24, at the age of 91 while in hospice care. Father Marcell served the St. Aloysius Church parish for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy