Best sofa beds 2022: affordable, stylish, and comfortable

As our homes have changed to become more multifunctional spaces, more and more of us are turning to the trusty sofa bed to make the most of every square inch of floor space.

After all, why devote an entire spare room to use as a guest bedroom when swapping out that guest bed for the best sofa bed means you can create a multifunctional work-from-home office, a children’s playroom, a music room, or maybe a home gym... all of which can be transformed when guests do come to stay by simply pulling out the sofa bed.

And if your home doesn’t stretch to a spare room, then adding a sofa bed to your living room – either as accent seating alongside one of the best sofas or in place of the classic sofa – means that the lack of a guest bedroom doesn’t need to cramp your entertaining style.

However, not all sofa beds are created equal. So in this guide, we aim to sort the wheat from the chaff to help you find the very best option for your home.

To help you decide which is the best sofa bed for you, we've tried and tested bestselling designs, read multiple reviews, and grilled the Real Homes team for their expert opinions. For more in-depth buying advice just scroll to the end of this page, but if you're ready to start shopping now then you'll find our edit of the best sofa beds available – in terms of style, price, and budget – listed directly below.

Best sofa beds

(Image credit: MADE)

1. MADE Haru Sofa Bed

A super affordable sofa bed that offers style on a budget

RRP: from £260 | Type of sofa bed: click-clack | Seats: 1 / 2 / 3 | Sleeps: single / small double / double | Widths available: 77 / 120 / 142cm | Extended length: 182cm | Sleeping area dimensions: 77 x 182 / 120 x 182 / 142 x 182cm | Upholstery options: 11 | Average lead time: 1-6 weeks

Budget-friendly Space-saving design good for small rooms Three width options Easy to transform into a bed with simple click-clack mechanism Lack of arms Sleeping area fairly small on all options Sleeping area low to the ground Angled backrest, so doesn't sit flush against a wall Limited upholstery options No matching furniture

MADE’s Haru sofa bed is one of the most compact and budget-friendly sofa beds we’ve come across, and it delivers in the style stakes.

The design comes in a useful range of size options, from the smallest Haru Single sofa bed that sleeps one, to the (very) small double in the form of the Haru Small sofa bed , and the Haru Large sofa bed which offers almost the equivalent of a standard double mattress worth of sleeping space.

A click-clack design, the Haru unfolds so that the entire seat becomes the sleeping surface, and transformation from seat to bed is super easy, with the bed's legs simple to fold away and conceal in the zippered pockets in the upholstery when not in use. Two coordinating accent cushions cover the concealed legs when the sofa bed is in seat mode, and provide some support on the fairly reclined backrest. As the legs aren't that long the sleeping area does end up very low to the ground though, which won’t be ideal for all guests.

Style-wise, the contemporary design is available in a good range of luxe-look velvet colourways and a mix of colourful hardwearing woven fabrics, and although the foam cushioning doesn't offer the sort of sink-in comfort you might want from your main living room sofa, it's perfectly adequate as occasional seating, making this a brilliant sofa bed for the spare room, home office, or for use as accent seating in the living room.

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

2. Sofa.com Otto sofa bed

A sofa bed comfortable enough for everyday use in the living room

RRP: from £1600 | Type of sofa bed: pull-out mattress | Seats: 2 / 2.5 /3 | Sleeps: small double / double / king | Widths available: 168 / 188 / 208cm | Extended length: 230cm | Sleeping area dimensions: 114 x 183 / 134 x 183 / 153 x 198cm | Mattress depth: 10/12cm | Mattress type: pocket spring | Upholstery options: 95+ | Average lead time: 4-6 weeks

Comfortable enough for everyday use as the main seating Three sofa widths available Three-seater option offers a king-sized mattress Wide range of upholstery options Hybrid feather-wrapped foam seat cushions that offer low-maintenance comfort Matching furniture available Feather cushions won't be suitable for vegans Cushions require some plumping Takes up quite a lot of room once extended

If you're looking for a sofa bed that's comfortable enough to use as your everyday seating in the living room then Sofa.com's Otto sofa bed is one of our top choices.

The low-to-the-ground sofa frame offers plenty of depth for hiding the pull-out mattress and bed frame well out of view, and those super deep seat cushions packed with feather-wrapped foam work well to disguise the bed frame when you're seated too, delivering plenty of squish-factor and none of the unpleasant firmness generally associated with sitting on a pull-out sofa bed.

As well as three sofa width frames to choose from, the Otto collection also comes with plenty of coordinating furniture to choose from if you want to incorporate a sofa bed into a wider living room suite, and this sofa bed's front-room worthiness is further enhanced by over ninety-five good-looking and practical upholstery choices.

The only downside is that you will need a fairly large room for this option, as with a 230cm extension the pull-out bed frame takes up the most space of most of the models in this edit. And, unless you opt for the three-seater sofa bed which offers a generous almost king-size sleeping area, the smaller options are kitted out with shorter 183cm length mattresses, which could leave long-legged guests a little non-plussed.

(Image credit: Habitat)

3. Habitat Kota 3 Seater Sofa Bed

A super spacious budget sofa bed

RRP: from £475 | Type of sofa bed: click-clack | Seats: 3 | Sleeps: small double | Widths available: 189cm | Extended length: 189cm | Sleeping area dimensions: 123 x 189cm | Upholstery options: 6 | Average lead time: 2-6 weeks

Affordable Very generous size Easy to transform into a bed with simple click-clack mechanism Matching furniture available Limited upholstery options Only one width available Side and back profile aren't the most attractive Contemporary design won't suit all homes

If you’re looking for a large sofa bed that won't break the bank, then Habitat's very generous Habitat Kota sofa bed offers spacious seating at a very affordable price point.

For well under £500 the armless seating offers a simple click-clack design where the backrest folds down to create a flat sleeping surface. At first glance, those oversized Chesterfield-style pockets might look a little extreme for a seating or sleeping surface, but it’s perfectly acceptable for lounging on and creates a roughly small double-sized sleeping area once extended. You’ll probably want to add a mattress topper to add extra comfort and to protect the sofa upholstery, but that’s the case with most fold-out sofa beds.

Looks-wise the Kota comes in six colourways in total, including vibrant flame orange, two grey options, and three velvet upholstery options in shades of green, teal, or mid-grey.

It is worth noting that the side profile of this model leaves something to be desired, with the base platform not very well disguised. The slanted backrest also pushes this model out quite far into the room, so it may not be the best option if you’re short on space. However, as occasional seating or sleeping in a home office, kids' playroom, or teenager’s bedroom, this great value sofa bed has a lot to offer.

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

4. Furniture Village Cory sofa bed

A comfortable and good value chaise sofa bed that also comes in smaller sizes

RRP: from £1345 | Type of sofa bed: pull-out mattress | Seats: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 | Sleeps: single / small double / double | Widths available: 127 / 170 / 198 / 280cm | Extended length: 228cm | Sleeping area dimensions: 76 x 183 / 114 x 183 / 133 x 183cm | Mattress depth: 11cm | Mattress type: pocket spring | Upholstery options: 9 | Average lead time: 10-12 weeks

Comfortable enough for everyday use as the main seating Two sofa widths, a chair bed, and chaise available Classic or scatter back options Hybrid fibre-wrapped seat cushions that offer low-maintenance comfort Matching furniture available Limited upholstery options and fabrics aren't the most inspiring Sleeping areas fairly small Fairly lengthy average lead times

Furniture Village's Cory sofa bed comes in three sizes; a two-seater, three-seater and a generous chaise sofa option that is one of the most comfortable chaise sofa beds we've come across at this price point.

In fact, in all widths, the Cory sofa bed achieves the seemingly impossible – a sofa bed that's barely distinguishable from the dedicated sofa in terms of seat comfort – somewhat of a rarity if you're looking for a multifunctional sofa that will allow you to host guests without compromising on your own comfort if the sleeper sofa is to become your main living room seating.

Having tested a few models in different upholstery options – with both the classic back or scatter back cushion design – we've been impressed by the seat depth that's the perfect compromise between loungey and upright to keep both sitters and curler-uppers content, and the sink-in yet supportive fibre back cushions and fibre-topped foam seat cushions, plus good height armrests.

Our only disappointment was on the upholstery front, with limited options in some fairly thin fabrics which we weren't blown away by, and the lead times are pretty lengthy. However, for the price, this sofa bed remains a good all-rounder, especially if you can snap it up in one of Furniture Village's regular sales.

(Image credit: Swyft)

5. Swyft Model 04 3 Seater Sofa Bed

A quick delivery sofa-bed-in-a-box that's useful for renters and those with awkward access

RRP: from £2095 | Type of sofa bed: click-clack | Seats: 3 | Sleeps: double | Widths available: 208cm | Extended length: 208cm | Sleeping area dimensions: 135 x 190cm | Upholstery options: 10 | Average lead time: 24 hours - 1 week

Quick delivery Flatpack delivery useful for rooms with tricky access Easy to disassemble and reassemble if you move house Stain-resistant upholstery Hidden storage Mattress topper included True to size standard double bed's worth of sleeping space Easy to transform into a bed with simple click-clack mechanism An investment Only one width available Fairly firm to sit and sleep on Low back Limited upholstery options Self-assembly required (but it's super easy) No matching furniture

Swyft's Model 04 sofa-bed-in-a-box arrives flat-packed, making it a great option for apartment dwellers, or those with tricky access. The brand also does away with long sofa bed lead times, with most products available for delivery in under seven days; perfect if you need a sofa bed, fast.

That does mean you'll need to do some assembly on delivery, but there are no tools needed, and we found putting this sofa bed together super quick and easy. Plus, it's easy to disassemble and rebuild if you're renting or likely to move house.

A click-clack design, the sofa backrest folds flat to join the seat in creating the sleeping surface, and you can also remove the arms on this design if you wish, making the sleeping area feel more open rather than some fixed-arm designs. Extra comfort – plus, fabric protection – is provided by the mattress topper that comes included with each purchase. There's also a handy integrated storage compartment under the seat to keep it in when the bed isn't in use.

We found both sitting and sleeping surfaces on the firmer side, with the lack of sink-in comfort meaning we think this sofa bed is potentially more suitable for the home office or spare room than for everyday use in the living room as the main seating, but the low profile design and seven versatile upholstery options certainly look the part, offering stylish and contemporary seating that has a lot of built-in convenience for renters or those with awkward access.

(Image credit: Snug)

6. Snug Cloud Sundae sofa bed

A hard-to-find corner sofa bed that offers spacious modular seating

RRP: from | Type of sofa bed: pull-out mattress | Seats: various | Sleeps: 2 | Widths available: 153 / 223 / 229 / 299 / 309 / 321 | Extended length: various | Sleeping area dimensions: various | Mattress depth: 6cm | Mattress type: foam | Upholstery options: 5 | Average lead time: under a week

Quick delivery Flatpack delivery useful for rooms with tricky access Easy to disassemble and reassemble if you move house Huge range of configuration options Modular design makes adding or subtracting seating simple Limited upholstery options Foam mattress is only 6cm deep Self-assembly required (but it's super easy)

A corner sofa bed can be an especially tricky piece of furniture to source, perhaps because if you have the space to fit one into your home, it can sometimes be better to opt for two standalone pieces of furniture – a classic sofa so you can maximise comfort for everyday lounging and a (generally firmer) sofa bed for occasional seating and multifunctionality.

However, if you want the best of both worlds then a modular corner sofa bed could be the way to go, and Snug's Cloud Sundae seating offers a whole host of configuration options to ensure you can create a sofa layout to best suit your space, whether that's a corner option, an L-shaped, or a U-shaped seating layout.

One of the original sofa-in-a-box pioneers, a Snug sofa also offers plenty of added benefits, from the super-quick next day delivery options, to the incredibly easy-to-assemble flat-packed designs that mean all components are delivered in boxes – particularly useful for getting a large item like a corner sofa into an apartment, or any room with awkward access.

That ease of assembly – no tools are required, and in our tests self-assembly really did take under 10 minutes (read our Snug sofa review for the full lowdown) – also makes for hassle-free disassembly and reassembly if you move home. And, if your room space, family, or budget expands, the modular design makes it easy to add additional sections as your needs dictate.

(Image credit: Eve)

7. Eve Sleep Away Mattress

A compact and affordable sofa bed alternative

RRP: from £179 | Type of sofa bed: roll-up mattress | Sleeps: single | Sleeping area dimensions: 75 x 190cm | Mattress depth: 8cm | Mattress type: foam | Upholstery options: 1 | Average lead time: Under a week

Affordable Perfect if you're short on floor space Doubles up as a camping mattress for nights away Only available in a single mattress size Guests are basically sleeping on the floor

OK, so it's definitely not a sofa bed, but if budget is tight or you don't want to sacrifice floor space to a permanent piece of furniture, then this roll-up foam mattress from Eve could be a good solution for the occasional overnighter.

A cut above your regular blow-up mattress, the Sleep Away mattress offers guests an 8cm layer of substantial foam to bed down on and transforms into a compact roll when not in use – with a handy zipper that ensures it doesn't come unrolled – plus a carry handle if you want to take it out on location.

Inside the sleeping surface is just a simple block of foam (we were kind of expecting some hidden springs) but we tested it overnight and found it was perfectly comfortable for a few nights' sleep, although it is worth noting that without any spring support heavier sleepers will compress the foam more, so may end up sleeping closer to the ground.

The removable grey cover with Eve's distinctive yellow highlights has a nice textural feel and makes things look and feel a lot less basic, plus it can be removed and washed at up at 40 degrees. It was also simple to roll the bedding up, and zip up the fastener so it stays rolled – although potentially you might save more space by keeping it flat and sliding it under a bed when not in use.

Of course, with this option your guests will still pretty much be sleeping on the floor, but if space, or budget, is a key consideration, then we still think it's a useful option that's well worth considering for sleepovers and impromptu overnight stays.

(Image credit: Dreams)

The best sofa beds: a buyer's guide

To uncover the best sofa bed for your home – and budget – it’s helpful to first understand the two key types of sofa beds that are commonly available; click-clack and pull-out.

Click-clack sofa beds

Click-clack sofa beds are the simplest design. In these models the backrest and seat of the sofa fold flat to become the sleeping surface, with the locking mechanism making the distinctive 'click-clack' noise after which they're named.

Most commonly made of solid foam, at the cheaper end of the market a fold-out sofa bed generally tends to be on the firmer side for both sitting and sleeping, so they're often best used as occasional seating and sleeping options – good for the home office, playroom, or a sleepover space in a children's bedroom, but probably not for your main everyday seating in the living room.

The exception to this rule is the click-clack sofa bed that employs pocket springs hidden in the seat cushions and backrest to up the comfort levels considerably. These tend to be more expensive, but in our opinion deliver one of the most comfortable sofa bed sitting and sleeping experiences.

Also worth bearing in mind is the fact that the sleeping surface of a click-clack sofa bed is often very low to the ground; fine for the young at heart, but perhaps not the best option for less spritely guests or longer stays. And, because your guests are sleeping on the fabric upholstery surface there's potentially a little more risk of wear and tear.

On the plus side, a click clack sofa bed tends to be much more affordable than its pull-out counterparts, this design generally takes up less room once extended than a pull-out option – so is useful for rooms that are limited on space – and click clack sofa beds tend to come in contemporary designs and have shorter lead times, although upholstery options are generally more limited.

Pull-out sofa beds

Alternatively, a pull-out sofa bed is often the most similar in design to a traditional sofa. In this design a dedicated mattress and a collapsible bed frame are pulled out of a hidden compartment under the sofa seat cushions, so to look at the seating before the bed is extended you might never know a sofa bed was hiding inside.

However, although visually you may be none-the-wiser to the hidden mattress, you can often become very aware when you sit down. This is because the design of a pull-out sofa bed tends to mean the sofa seat cushions sit directly on top of the structural bed frame (rather than the sprung support of a regular sofa), so if the seat cushions don't have much depth or offer support and bounce in and of themselves you can end up with a very firm sitting experience.

Once the bed frame is pulled out then the mattress is generally a similar height to a regular bed, and the dedicated mattress (depending on its thickness and construction) can make the sleeping experience of similar comfort to sleeping in a real bed.

Plus, pull-out sofa beds tend to have a much wider range of upholstery choices on offer to ensure you don't need to compromise on style choices, and, as they are most often produced by specialist sofa manufacturers, it's more likely that the sofa bed will be part of a coordinating furniture range, so it's easier to blend one of these options in with a wider living room suite.

A pull-out sofa bed will tend to take up more room though as the backrest and arms stay in place once the bed is extended, and, because of those upholstery options, there is often a long lead time for a pull-out model compared to a click-clack option, so you might need to be prepared for a wait. They can also tend to be the most expensive sofa bed options.

How to choose the best sofa bed for your home

Room size: Before buying it's a good idea to measure out the size of the sofa bed on the floor of the room you're going to put it in first to make sure it fits.

Remember to assess the depth of the sofa bed, both in sofa form - so you have plenty of room to walk around the room and access doors and windows - and when the sofa bed is extended for sleep. Take a look at our small living room layout ideas to see if your planned room layout is the best use of limited space.

It's also worth bearing in mind that with a click clack sofa bed the backrest becomes a part of the sleeping surface, but with a pull-out sofa bed, the sofa back remains in place, which can mean that when extended the bed takes up quite a bit more floor space.

Unless your sofa bed is self-assembled, make sure to check and measure access requirements too to ensure you can get your sofa bed into the room you plan to use it in!

Seating space: This one is fairly self-explanatory, but if your sofa bed is going to be your household's main sofa then make sure you have enough seating space for everyone to sit comfortably. A chaise sofa is great for families or couples as it allows two people to recline, or extra room for kids to pile on.

Mattress size: Always double-check the size of the sofa bed mattress before you buy, as they can differ greatly. Although a sofa bed may say it's a double, it often isn't as generous as a regular double mattress would be - both in width or length - so if you're likely to be sleeping two guests, and they're staying a good length of time, you may want to go for a bigger sleeping area to make them more comfortable.

For reference:

Single mattress size: W90 x L190cm

Small double mattress size: W120 x L190cm

Double mattress size: W135 x L190cm

King mattress size: W150 x L200cm

Mattress construction: As well as the mattress size, it's also well worth checking what type of mattress construction you'll be getting with a pull-out sofa bed. Budget pull-out models tend to have thin (approx. 6cm deep), solid foam mattresses that - other than the height of the sleeping surface - don't really offer much more comfort than a click-clack sofa bed, whereas higher-end options offer open-sprung, pocket-sprung or even memory foam mattresses in depths ranging from 10 - 14cm.

For the full lowdown on the difference between mattress types, read our guide to how to choose the best mattress , but generally speaking, the deepest mattress is likely to be the most comfortable (we've probably all encountered the lumps and bumps of the bedframe sticking up through a thin sofa bed mattress!).

Mechanism: It's always best to test a sofa bed mechanism out in-store first if possible. This will give you a good idea of how easy you find it to fold and unfold.

A fold-out or click clack sofa bed is more likely to be heavy to extend and retract, whereas a pull-out design uses springs and levers to make extending more energy efficient.

Are sofa beds comfortable?

The honest answer is they can be, but, in our experience, in terms of seat comfort, you're unlikely to find one that's as comfortable as a dedicated sofa for sitting. Even the most comfortable sofa beds are still on the firm side rather than being the type of seating you're going to want to snuggle down into to catch up on your favourite Netflix series.

In general, a sofa bed is best used as occasional seating in a spare room or guest room where they can provide a comfortable spot for daytime perching and create a multifunctional guest bedroom.

However, in terms of sleeping, the answer is yes, sofa beds can be very comfortable.

As a general rule, click-clack sofa beds are often more firm to sleep on, and pull-out sofa beds with a deep pocket-sprung or memory foam mattress are most likely to offer the sleeping experience closest to a normal sofa and bed.

However, whichever option you go for, it's fairly easy to increase the comfort levels of your sofa bed further - and keep upholstery nice and clean - by adding a mattress topper over the sleeping area. Find the best options for your sofa bed in our guide to the best mattress toppers .

And once you're ready for guests, find some bed linen to impress in our guide to the best bedding .

How we chose the sofa beds included in this guide

To find the best sofa beds for all budgets we’ve walked multiple miles around multiple sofa bed showrooms and laid down on the job to try out plenty of the most popular designs, plus grilled the Real Homes team for their expert knowledge, along with their friends, and their friend's friends, to find out how their sofa bed choices are holding up to the rigours of day to day life. We also take into account the wider views of those who own each product, whether that’s via online reviews or social media. Click here to find out more about how we review products on Real Homes.

