AUBURN, Ala. – Coming off a breakout year last year, Auburn senior Derick Hall was named to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List on Tuesday. The Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the nation's best defender. The 85 players on the watch list were selected by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) who has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO