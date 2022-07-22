Silver Alert canceled for Avon man
AVON — A Silver Alert has been canceled for31-year-old man who had been reported missing from Avon.
Rod Michael Hopkins had last been seen about 1 a.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or 317-839-8700.
