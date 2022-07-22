ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

Silver Alert canceled for Avon man

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

3 people shot in residential area on near-southside side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say. Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did now know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Avon, IN
Crime & Safety
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Avon, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wrtv.com

Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash on I-65. Troopers responded to the 105.5 mile marker just after midnight Sunday. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver ran off the roadway and hit a guardrail before crossing all three lanes and hitting the concrete median wall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died Sunday morning from a single-vehicle crash on I-65 causing partial closure of the interstate early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, at 12:11 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers received 911 calls about a single-vehicle crash at the 105.5...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Greenwood Park Mall
FOX59

1 dead, 1 injured after multiple hit-and-runs overnight

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating two hit-and-runs overnight that left one person dead and another injured. The first happened in the 3300 block of North Post Road just after 11:00 Saturday night. A man was riding his bicycle when a car came along, hit the man, and fled the scene. The second happened just after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rainfall record on this date over 100 years old

INDIANAPOLIS – We have seen some heavy rainfall totals across the state over the last few days, but our rainfall record on this date in Indianapolis is over 120 years old!. Record high temperature: 105° (1934) Record low temperature: 51° (1911) Record rainfall: 2.61″ (1898) On...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

At least 6 injured in Saturday night shootings across the city

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating several shootings across the city that left at least six people injured overnight. Police were first called to the intersection North Arlington Avenue and East 11th Street just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday. This is near 10th Street on Indy’s east side. Police found a man and woman sitting inside a […]
WISH-TV

Hundreds raise money for Greenwood Park Mall shooting victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sabrina Lopez says it’s normal for her community to come out in support when a family has faced a tragedy or financial burden. But she says she was overwhelmed by the nearly 400 people who came to the fundraiser for the Greenwood Park Mall shooting victims.
GREENWOOD, IN
WRTV

WRTV

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy