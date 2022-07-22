Idaho Likely Again Among Top U.S. Drownings List By Year’s End

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health authorities have issued a warning for CJ Strike Reservoir after tests confirmed the presence of a toxin-causing algal bloom. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest District Health (SDH) issued a warning for the reservoir confirming the presence of the cyanobacteria that is harmful to people, pets and livestock. The cyanobacteria can make people very sick and can even kill pets. The toxin is found in harmful algal blooms or HABS in many southern Idaho water bodies during the hot summer months. Some of the symptoms caused by the HABS include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and wheezing. More severe cases involve damage to the liver and nervous symptoms. Dogs can be especially susceptible to getting sick because they often swim in and drink the water or lick it off themselves. "Cyanobacteria are a natural part of Idaho’s water bodies. When temperatures rise, their populations can bloom and toxic chemical compounds, or cyanotoxins, can be released into the water. Blooms can vary in appearance, and may look like mats, foam, spilled paint, or surface scum, and have a foul odor," said SDH.
