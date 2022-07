McHenry, MD — The AAUW-Garrett Branch is pleased to announce that it has awarded its annual Mary Blair Whytsell Scholarship to Alexandra Schofield and Kristen N. Massey, both of whom graduated from Garrett College this year. This scholarship is awarded to academically high-achieving graduates of Garrett College who are transferring to a four-year institution in order to complete a Bachelor’s degree. This scholarship is intended to help women who have limited resources to continue their education.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO