Kim Kardashian was seen in her go-to designer on Friday night as she went out to dinner at Malibu hotspot Nobu. The Balenciaga campaign star and model donned a full look from the luxury label — this time going casual. The entrepreneur wore an oversized ringer soccer-inspired T-shirt, which emphasizes the brand’s staple black and white colors. The black tee featured a white neckline and white color blocks on the sleeves. Across the front was a small logo of the brand. Oversized T-shirts are always trending for their ability to be dressed down and up, and the way the sleeves pillow around the arms just has a simple coolness to it. She wore this t-shirt with a pair of black lounge pants. The fit of the pants had a baggier style with a stripe of white down the sides which isn’t usually seen on Kardashian, as she’s mostly wearing tightly fitted legging to sock boot combinations.

