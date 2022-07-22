ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins place Byron Jones on PUP list, Elijah Campbell on NFI list

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BxQw_0gpKzqQD00

The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to begin their first training camp under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as rookies have already reported to the facility earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, veterans will report to Miami Gardens and training camp will begin the following day. However, the team will likely be without two of their returning defensive backs, as they’ve placed Byron Jones on the physically unable to perform (PUP) and Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury (NFI) list.

Jones had offseason surgery on his lower leg and is still recovering from that, so this is no surprise. A player can be removed from the PUP list at any time during training camp, but they are not allowed to practice until that happens. However, if he doesn’t return before Week 1, Miami could move him to the reserve/PUP list, forcing him to miss six weeks.

Being on the NFI list, Campbell could’ve suffered whatever injury is ailing him off the football field completely. Like Jones, he could return to practice when he’s cleared.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how Aaron Rodgers showed up to Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning two-time MVP, rolled up to training camp on Tuesday – the official reporting day for veterans – in a white tank top and jeans with long, slicked-back hair, replicating the iconic Nicholas Cage character from the 1997 action thriller “Con Air.”
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Nfi#Pup#Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson speaks on Mike Zimmer not giving him chance to break Randy Moss' record

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s handling of the 2021 regular season finale was one of the biggest head-scratchers in his eight-year run with the team. Star wideout Justin Jefferson remembers it vividly considering it was the day he came within 16 yards of breaking legendary receiver Randy Moss’ single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,632). And yet, the All-Pro receiver isn’t holding on to any grudges.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 under-the-radar Patriots players to watch on defense

With every offseason, positional battles become a talking point for fans and media alike. This one was no different. On both sides of the ball, the Patriots added players that they will hope will make an impact on the team come September. While none of these signings were as flashy as the ones the team made the last offseason, they will still hopefully help out in any way that they can.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL coaches and execs believe Matthew Stafford is a 2nd tier QB

It’s always interesting to see how NFL coaches and executives view certain quarterbacks around the league. The Athletic’s Mike Sando does an annual article (that I’d absolutely recommend checking out) where he polls coaches and executives around the NFL to put the quarterbacks in the league in specific tiers, and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams landed in the second tier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs restructure TE Travis Kelce's contract to give him a raise in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs are doing right by one of their star players. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have agreed to terms with TE Travis Kelce on a restructured contract that will pay him more money in 2022. Back in 2020, Kelce signed a four-year contract extension worth $57.25 million, which keeps him in Kansas City through 2025. Rapoport says the team will move $3 million from the back of the contract to compensate Kelce in 2022, likely in the form of a signing bonus. Kelce had roughly $49 million in base salary left to be earned over the life of the remaining four years of his contract.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy