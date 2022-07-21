ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Celebrate classic cars this weekend

By Megan Reuther
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the can’t miss classic car show, and it is happening this weekend! Ashley...

KCCI.com

Dew Tour set-up begins in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both professional and beginning skaters are getting ready for the upcoming Dew Tour in Des Moines. Organizers are starting to set up at Lauridsen Skatepark, near the Des Moines River. Equipment and tents have already been put up in preparation. This is the second year...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Hot air balloon makes 'tight' landing in Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hot air balloons filled the skies over Des Moines Monday morning ahead of theNational Balloon Classic in Indianola this weekend. However, the planned flights did not go without a hitch. One balloon pilot made a landing in a backyard. The balloon landed in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Teen Driver Cited For Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident Thursday In Guthrie County

Authorities have released additional details of a single-vehicle rollover accident that occurred Thursday evening in southern Guthrie County. A Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the scene at the intersection of Quail Avenue and 350th Street at approximately 6:26 p.m. Their initial investigation found a 16-year-old male driver from Stuart was traveling southbound on Quail Avenue in a 2003 Ford F-150 when he lost control of the vehicle while turning westbound onto 350th. According to law enforcement, the pickup fishtailed before entering the south ditch and rolling, coming to rest on its top. The driver reported minor injuries to his leg but was not transported for treatment. Four passengers in the truck were uninjured. Damage to the Ford was estimated at $10,000. The teenage driver was cited for careless driving.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Child falls from third story apartment in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — An eight-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries after falling to the ground from a third floor apartment in Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. McKinley Avenue. Police say the boy fell to...
DES MOINES, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
WHO 13

Des Moines street sees three serious motorcycle crashes in one month

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street, also known as Highway 69, is one of Des Moines’ most well-traveled roads. Police say driver behavior on the street has led to multiple serious crashes this month involving motorcycles, including two that resulted in the motorcyclists’ death. The first crash happened at the intersection of SE 14th […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Pavement buckles on Interstate 80, causing lane to close

WAUKEE, Iowa — The heat is so strong on Saturday that it was enough to cause part of a road to buckle. A photo from Sarah Bowman was taken on Interstate 80 near Waukee. Viewers have reported slowed traffic and lane closures as a result of the damage to the road.
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Monday is 86th anniversary of Iowa’s hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second hottest day at the Des Moines airport […]
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Homes provide supported community living

Dillon McHugh, Lead Supported Community Living Supervisor for ChildServe, shares how the 16 ChildServe Homes in Central Iowa provide support for independent living of those five through 30 with intellectual disabilities and special healthcare needs. Resident Assistant and CMA Willy Tirop shows how they started a garden at a home...
Person
Ashley Johnson
WHO 13

Road buckle shuts down portion of Interstate 80

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A road buckle shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines on Saturday. The road buckle occurred westbound on I-80 near the Jordan Creek Parkway entrance ramp. The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours while law enforcement and Iowa DOT repaired the road. No accidents […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Missing Polk City woman found dead in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, IOWA — The Polk City Police Department says a woman reported missing over the weekend has been found dead and no foul play is suspected. Sara Figgins was reported missing by family members who’d failed to make contact with her. Authorities say both Figgins and her vehicle were missing from her residence. Authorities […]
KCCI.com

IndyCar Race Weekend comes to a close with some major music stars

NEWTON, Iowa — It's all coming to a close at the Iowa Speedway tonight. From races to concerts, it's been an exciting weekend in Newton. And on Sunday, the festivities are coming to a close with some major musical performances — including Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Klaudia,...
NEWTON, IA
KCAU 9 News

Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader.
IOWA STATE
#Classic Car#Car Show#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
3 News Now

Fly away at the National Balloon Classic in Indianola, Iowa

Whenever someone mentions hot air balloons my mind immediately goes to the classic song "Up, Up and Away" by the Fifth Dimension. In Indianola, Iowa, riding in a beautiful balloon is a way of life. Each summer, about 70,000 people gather for a nine-day event at the National Balloon Classicational Balloon Classic. This year's classic runs from July 29 to August 6.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two charged in robbery of Iowa woman’s big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Two people have now been charged in the robbery of an Iowa woman who won over $10,000 at Prairie Meadows Casino Tuesday. The Des Moines Police Department have arrested and charged a second suspect for allegedly robbing the 71-year-old woman. Jared Fernand Shoning, 29, was charged with First Degree Robbery, First Degree Theft, and Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony on Friday.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Two Men Arrested For Robbing Woman Of Casino Winnings

Two people have now been charged in the robbery of an Iowan woman who won over $10,000 at Prairie Meadows Casino Tuesday. Des Moines Police have arrested and charged a second suspect for allegedly robbing the 71-year-old woman. 29-year-old Jared Fernand Shoning was charged with First Degree Robbery, First Degree Theft, and Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony on Friday.
DES MOINES, IA
Cars
WHO 13

Polk City Police Department asks for help locating missing woman

POLK CITY, Iowa — The Polk City Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Polk City woman. Sara Figgins, 43, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on July 22 driving a Chrysler Town and Country with Iowa license plates CRX282. According to a Facebook post from the Elkhart Fire Department, […]
WHO 13

Ames high schooler hands out lemonade for a sweet cause

AMES, Iowa — When life gives you lemons…you make lemonade. For one Ames high schooler, she’s using lemonade to give back to her community. When Grace McCunn was in fifth grade, she had been in and out of Blank Children’s Hospital with daily chronic migraines. “I kind of wanted to do something to give back […]
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Minburn Fire And Rescue Responds To Early Morning Crash

The Minburn Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning crash Saturday involving a car and a residence. Fire and Rescue along with Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. Saturday after a northbound vehicle on Highway 169 in Minburn left the roadway, rolled and the struck the side of a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street.
MINBURN, IA

