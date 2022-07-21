Celebrate classic cars this weekend

Authorities have released additional details of a single-vehicle rollover accident that occurred Thursday evening in southern Guthrie County. A Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the scene at the intersection of Quail Avenue and 350th Street at approximately 6:26 p.m. Their initial investigation found a 16-year-old male driver from Stuart was traveling southbound on Quail Avenue in a 2003 Ford F-150 when he lost control of the vehicle while turning westbound onto 350th. According to law enforcement, the pickup fishtailed before entering the south ditch and rolling, coming to rest on its top. The driver reported minor injuries to his leg but was not transported for treatment. Four passengers in the truck were uninjured. Damage to the Ford was estimated at $10,000. The teenage driver was cited for careless driving.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO