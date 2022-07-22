ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, NH

Water access communities: A hot commodity in the Lakes Region!

By FRANK ROCHE Roche Realty
laconiadailysun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI received a call the other day from a prospective buyer inquiring about waterfront homes on Lake Winnipesaukee or Winnisquam. Like so...

www.laconiadailysun.com

laconiadailysun.com

Doug Klock: Insults against Lakes Region not needed

Mr. Dave Kinne of Wakefield, Rhode Island could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. There is nothing “dumpy” about it. His presence here is no longer needed. Please vacation elsewhere.
TRAVEL
97.5 WOKQ

This is the Legend of Becky’s Garden, the Smallest Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in NH

No matter how much time you've spent on Lake Winnipesaukee, you may be surprised to hear about the existence of a tiny, very special island. In its ordinary state, the patch of land is nothing more than a rock with a bush on it. But a local legend and a charming little house have given new life to this location, which also happens to be the smallest charted island on the lake.
LIFESTYLE
laconiadailysun.com

Jade L. Wood: Hold Ness, Strang accountable for crisis at Gunstock

During my appointment hearing last September, I vowed that I would facilitate transparency and honor the mission of working toward a financially self-sustaining recreation area that we can proudly entrust to future generations. The Gunstock Area Commission is appointed by the Belknap County Delegation with the responsibility of managing Gunstock Mountain Resort as a financially independent self-sustaining organization.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Tilton, NH
Business
City
Tilton, NH
lpgasmagazine.com

LPG Spotlight: Palmer Gas & Oil

When William E. Palmer opened a general store and post office in North Salem, New Hampshire, in the early 1900s, he was likely unaware of just how far his roots would grow. That business laid the foundation of what is now Palmer Gas & Oil, which opened in 1932 when William’s son-in-law, Charles A. Ermer, founded a kerosene and oil business.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
CBS Boston

'High bear activity' reported at New Hampshire campgrounds; tent ripped apart

LINCOLN, N.H. - Visitors are being warned about "high bear activity" at two New Hampshire campgrounds. "Please be aware that Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds along the Kancamagus Scenic Byway are currently experiencing high bear activity," the U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forest wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post. "At least one bear has received a food reward and has ripped apart a tent in search of more food."
ANIMALS
365traveler.com

14 THINGS TO DO IN LINCOLN NH FOR OUTDOOR FUN

Lincoln, New Hampshire is a great destination to get “lost” in the mountains. Protected by the White Mountain National Forest, this cozy ski town has endless outdoor adventures — and not just during the ski season. Parts of the Appalachian Trail run through the town, and other...
LINCOLN, NH
northandoverma.news

Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $217,600

Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover for. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
TaxBuzz

"Under-the-Radar" Move Will Save Maine Seniors Millions In Taxes

An "under-the-radar" move in Maine will save senior citizens millions of dollars in property taxes. According to a report out of Augusta from the Bangor Daily News:. A sweeping new program that aims to freeze property taxes for Maine seniors faces big questions from the local officials who will have to implement it about two weeks before it takes effect.
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Sandra Wettergreen: City is selective in enforcing zoning for RVs in driveways

Recently I received a letter from the city of Laconia zoning board concerning an RV that is parked in the driveway of my home in Laconia. It is legally registered, insured and in use to go on trips. The city tells me I can’t park it in my driveway due to a city ordinance, hmmmm. I am a taxpayer, am bringing revenue to the city and it is far from being an eye sore in my driveway as it new. To boot only two streets, certain homes only, in the entire city were targeted to receive these letters, Woodvale Drive and Rolling Lane. If we don’t remove our RVs, trailers, boats and boat trailers, etc. and make them non-visible from the street in 20 days then they will be fining us $275 a day for each one not removed. Unless the zoning board plans to survey the entire city, every home, for this violation how can they enforce and target only two streets with this ridiculous ordinance? My property is not a mess or an eyesore. I use my RV, park it in my driveway when not in use, create revenue for the state and pay my taxes. How can the city tell me I can’t park my legally registered and insured RV in my driveway when not out exploring or a boat trailer if the boat is in the water for the summer? The city didn’t care when thousands of motorcyclists destroyed Laconia's streets a few months ago but an RV parked in a taxpayer's driveway is a problem? Taxpayers of Laconia we need to come out in force when the city holds a zoning meeting in the near future on this before you all get your letters and fines too.
LACONIA, NH
nhbr.com

From the Ground Up: The Factory on Willow

Remember the movie, “Field of Dreams” with Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones? An Iowa farmer is summoned by voices from the Great Beyond to build a baseball stadium in his corn field. One of the most iconic lines that is now part of our popular culture is “If you build it, they will come.”
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Recent economic analysis shows uptick in wages, but longer work hours

Last week’s good news was that New Hampshire’s record low unemployment rate of 2 percent – tied for the third lowest rate in the nation – and the state gained more than 21,000 jobs. The bad news is that workers’ real wages are slipping, even if...
ECONOMY
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire weighs energy rebates for consumers

(The Center Square) – Low-income New Hampshire residents could be getting financial relief from the state to help offset energy costs, which are expected to spike next month. In a request to the Executive Council, the state Department of Energy calls for providing a one-time $405 rebate for thousands...
ECONOMY
laconiadailysun.com

Trash collection decision deadline looms for City Council

LACONIA — How city trash collection will work in the future could be decided in less than two weeks. The City Council, on Monday, was shown cost comparisons for continuing the present system of manual collection, switching to an automated system, or having the city take the job of garbage collection itself.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua couple shares story of their SUV catching fire on Mount Washington

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — One of the couples that lost their car after it caught fire on the summit of Mount Washington is sharing their story. Stephen and Lauren Dinsmore said they were visiting from Nashua when they took a trip up the mountain early Sunday morning for a special sunrise viewing. After leaving their car in the parking lot and heading up to the viewing area, they got word of the fire from another visitor.
NASHUA, NH

