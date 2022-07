Chris Brown is being accused of taking a $1m payment despite failing to show up at the Houston hurricane relief concert last year.According to multiple reports, a businesswoman is suing the 33-year-old rapper for cancelling his performance at the benefit concert on 19 March 2021.Owner and VP of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction LeJuan Bailey said her company booked Brown to appear in her “One Night Only Benefit Concert” at the Toyota Center.According to NBC, the organiser is accusing Brown of cancelling his performance even though she covered his performance fee, accommodation fee, and private plane requests, which...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO