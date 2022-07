Some Ghost Hunters from the YouTube channel North Shore Paranormal were out doing some exploring for ghosts when it appears, a ghost may have told them to "go." Loaded with more gadgets than the Hollywood Ghostbusters, these paranormal investigators are at Duluth's Greenwood Cemetery using a device called an EVP recorder (Electronic Voice Phenomenon) that can apparently hear the voices of ghosts. Several words may be heard (you can decide) including the name "Frank" and "Seven" and the word "Seance".

