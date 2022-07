MADRAS, OR -- The investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting near the Jefferson County fair Friday evening. The incident shutdown Highway 97 for several hours. The Jefferson County Sheriff says law enforcement responded to a report of a man at the fairgrounds with a long rifle at about 5 p.m. He ran to a nearby business where the Sheriff says the suspect was shot by law enforcement when he tried to get inside while still armed. There is no word on the suspect's condition.

