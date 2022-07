The U.S. housing market appears to be turning a corner after a two-year stretch of high demand and fast-rising prices. Sales prices for homes have begun to level out, as homes sit for longer on the market and sellers show greater willingness to lower their price. Mortgage applications have fallen to their lowest level in more than two decades, after the average rate for a 30-year home loan approximately doubled over the last year amid efforts to combat inflation.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO