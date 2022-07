KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Jen Miles has announced her resignation effective August 5. Miles cites health concerns preventing her from completing the rest of this year- the balance of her term that concludes this December. Vice Mayor Ken Watkins will fulfill the role as mayor for the City of Kingman, and his position on council will remain open unless the council appoints someone to fill it sooner.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO