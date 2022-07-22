A Look at Workforce Growth in the West Valley

Experts from around the Valley – including BEX Companies’ own President and Founder Rebekah Morris – took part in a discussion during WESTMARC’s Economic Development Summit in May to discuss the ongoing labor shortage, its impacts and how the West Valley in particular has taken steps to build the labor pool...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
Arizona may soon be the place where stars are made! Preparations are underway for two film studio and production facility in Arizona thanks to the state’s new tax incentives for film and television productions starting in 2023. This week, Acacia Filmed Entertainment revealed plans to build 14 full sound...
PHOENIX — Summertime in Arizona is when most residents brace for high electric bills, but not Abhay Padgaonkar. "I literally cut my bills in half," he told ABC15. Padgaonkar knows more about the topic than most. He was the expert witness in Stacey Champion's 2018 complaint against Arizona Public...
Following a highly competitive process that resulted in a nationwide candidate pool, the City of Glendale’s Office of Economic Development announced the selection of Daniel Sabillon as its first Downtown Manager. In his role, Sabillon will lead development and redevelopment activities in Downtown Glendale. A significant portion of the...
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 64.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.49/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.41 per gallon.
PHOENIX — It's no secret the Valley has been flooded with new residents in recent years, putting a strain on the local housing market. But the places new Arizonans are fleeing to live in the Grand Canyon State appear to be more geographically varied than expected. Of course, California...
Verde Valley News – Does recent Arizona water legislation protect the diminishing groundwater resources in rural Arizona?. Former Governor Bruce Babbitt will explain how the new water augmentation bill will affect rural communities in a Citizens Water Advocacy Group Zoom presentation on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. A question and answer period will follow the presentation. The Zoom registration link is posted in the “Next Meeting” section at www.cwagaz.org .
PHOENIX — All over the Valley, a growing number of "for sale" signs signal a change in the housing market. According to data from the Cromford Report, there is a 156% increase in the number of homes on the market compared to last year. According to RE/MAX, Phoenix saw...
“This is a part of a movement that’s really been in the works for some time, but now has a lot of momentum.”. Unionization for workers in the cannabis industry is gathering steam in Arizona, as budtenders at the Curaleaf Dispensary in midtown Phoenix recently voted to unionize, while workers at several other dispensaries are poised to vote on the issue within the next few weeks.
With test-score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts increasing by 15% – 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine where the most...
Last week the Chandler City Council approved a resolution authorizing its Housing and Redevelopment Division, which serves as administrator for the Chandler Public Housing Authority, to pursue a new affordable housing development site on City-owned land south of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard. Most of Chandler’s current public housing facilities...
Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Reynolds showed us the spot where some unexpected guests spent some time behind her north Scottsdale home. “It was hot when they came in,” said Reynolds. “They were on my wall walking back and forth several times.” The Scottsdale homeowner took dozens of videos recently of a mother bobcat and her two kittens hanging out in her backyard.
The real estate market in Phoenix – and across the country – has been in an extreme sellers’ market for more than two years. Demand for homes has been high, inventory has been low and mortgage rates dropped to historically low levels. Sellers have been holding the...
PHOENIX - A new round of monsoon weather has made its way through Arizona, and a statewide Flood Watch has been extended through Friday. Adverse weather conditions began to be felt in areas south of the Valley during the afternoon hours. Our photojournalist managed to capture video of a storm cloud that dumped rain in an area south of Riggs Road and the I-10.
Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it. The desert can be surprisingly, well, green in places. Life...
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute this week contacted the University of Arizona (UA), demanding it grants a reporter’s public record request for copies of complaints filed under UA’s Bias Education & Support Team (BEST). “College campuses should be places of free and open exchange, where students can respectfully discuss...
Arizona Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ-08) recently sent a letter to the Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, requesting she delay the deadline for implementing minimum efficiency performance requirements for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) in the south to give Arizona builders a buffer period. “The Biden Administration has instituted...
