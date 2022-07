1. Cushman & Wakefield has advised the joint venture of Martens Development and Dune Real Estate Partners in the dispositional sale(s) of The Landing 3, 4 and 5 (“The Landing”), an 858.9KSF industrial on more than 64 acres along Ray Road in Mesa. The seller was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West, including Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay. The IAG team was joined by Adam Spies and Marcella Fasulo. CBRE’s Kevin Cosca provided leasing advisory. Rob Rubano and Brian Share with C&W arranged financing for the buyer.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO