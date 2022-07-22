'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' drops epic, hilarious 1st trailer

Paramount Pictures

"Who needs heroes when you have thieves?" is the tagline for the new "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" trailer, which made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

The film stars Chris Pine as a bard named Elgin who, along with "Fast and Furious" mainstay Michelle Rodriguez as barbarian warrior Holga and former "Bridgerton" hunk Regé-Jean Page as paladin fighter Xenk, attempts to steal back a magical MacGuffin from Hugh Grant's evil rogue Forge Fletcher.

Also starring in the movie are Justice Smith as a sorcerer named Simon and Sophia Lillis as a druid named Doric.

Set to Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love," the trailer is as tongue-in-cheek as Pine promised in an interview earlier this year, when he told Collider it's "somewhere in that ballpark" of "Game of Thrones" mixed with a little "Princess Bride" and just a smidge of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." He also said "there's a bit of 'Goonies' in there" as well.

The trailer promises all the sword and magic of the classic role-playing game from which it was adapted.

The cast assembled at SDCC Thursday and was quoted by Variety discussing their appreciation of D&D as well as teasing what fans can expect from the movie.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" arrives in theaters on March 3, 2023.