Why railroad plans to temporarily close these downtown Flowery Branch crossings

The intersection of Spring Street in Flowery Branch is one of three railroad crossing near the downtown area of the city. Flowery Branch is planning to close the crossing at Chattahoochee Street the week of Feb. 6, 2019.

Two downtown Flowery Branch railroad crossings could be closed Tuesday, July 26, for maintenance.

“The work involves replacing the wood ties and ballast, and includes tracks at those crossings,” Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said Friday, July 22. “As a result, the crews will tear up and replace those crossings as they come through.”

The work “is typically completed all within 24 hours of it starting, finishing with a new crossing surface for drivers.”

The crossings are off Atlanta Highway/Ga. 53 at Snelling Avenue/Lights Ferry Road and Radford Road. Motorists can take the Spring Street crossing as a detour.

The work could run past Tuesday.

“As for specific timing, that is all dependent on weather and other work prior to these specific parts of track, as this crew literally rides the track and replaces things as they go,” Spielmaker said.

Work could take place at a later date on the Spring Street crossing, according to the railroad.