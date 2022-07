Last night, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to the 400 block of Talmage Road after multiple parties reported a fire in the area. Once on scene, UVFA Captain John Corippo found a van fully engulfed, an SUV close by was on its way there, and another van with a wheelchair lift was threatened by the heat and flames. By the time the fires were extinguished, two of the vehicles were destroyed and one was damaged.

UKIAH, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO