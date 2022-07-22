ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Appellate court upholds dismissal of $4M lawsuit against Hutto

By Carson Ganong
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 5 days ago
The court's ruling clears the city of any obligation to pay the $4 million sought by Legacy. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Seventh District Court of Appeals ruled in the city of Hutto's favor July 18 in a $4 million lawsuit by developer Legacy Hutto LLC against the...

