Is Terry Francona the Best Coach/Manager in Cleveland Since Bill Belichick?

OAKLAND -- Cole Irvin allowed four hits over seven innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Wednesday for their first winning sweep in 32 series this season.Oakland, an AL-worst 38-63, won three in a row from AL West-leading Houston (64-35) and has won six of its last eight against the Astros.Houston was swept in a series for the first time since last Sept. 24-26, also at Oakland. Yordan Álvarez hit his 29th homer."Any time you can sweep a team at this level, it's always a good thing," Irvin said.Stephen Vogt and Stephen Piscotty homered on back-to-back...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 44 MINUTES AGO