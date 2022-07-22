Regardless of a Deshaun Watson suspension, is Cleveland Browns' HC Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat?

Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her thoughts on Deshaun Watson's status, whether or not he should be playing in the preseason, and how many first team reps Jacoby Brissett should get. She also discussed David Bell's injury and how big of an impact that will make, and what other moves the Browns need to make ahead of the regular season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO