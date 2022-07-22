Regardless of a Deshaun Watson suspension, is Cleveland Browns' HC Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat?

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt finds the uncertainty around quarterback Deshaun Watson’s playing status to be trying for the organization, specifically the coaching staff, who is having to adjust on the fly. In comments made to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Hunt addressed Watson’s legal situation, stating: "…It’s definitely...
However, in a comment to reporters this week, he suggested he would have liked to play elsewhere. Corral's admission came as he was being asked about having to compete with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for starting reps. Corral said he would have liked to compete for a starting role...
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her thoughts on Deshaun Watson's status, whether or not he should be playing in the preseason, and how many first team reps Jacoby Brissett should get. She also discussed David Bell's injury and how big of an impact that will make, and what other moves the Browns need to make ahead of the regular season.
The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL season with an interesting group of receivers. They no longer have the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to help them this season. However, they have Amari Cooper to help the Browns passing game. But they also have Donovan...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon. Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.
Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns paid a king's ransom to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. They then paid Watson a king's ransom himself. After trading multiple first-round picks to the Texans, the Browns shelled out $230 million guaranteed to the former Clemson star. Before they traded for Watson,...
Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is pushing back against the idea that he's the reason Baker Mayfield suffered a torn labrum in Week 2. The injury woes for Mayfield started early in 2021, hurting himself attempting to make a tackle after throwing an interception. But speaking to longtime Browns reporter...
Baker Mayfield seems like he's all the way ready to move on from his time with the Cleveland Browns. As Mayfield and Sam Darnold made their way to the practice field at Carolina Panthers' training camp today, a fan holding a Mayfield Browns jersey got the quarterback's attention. Mayfield, who...
After the Carolina Panthers traded for former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last month, the team has been clear that it intends to hold an open competition between Mayfield and fellow former first-round pick Sam Darnold to determine the team’s starting quarterback. Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer held fast...
Baker Mayfield gets a fresh start in the 2022 NFL season, suiting up for the Carolina Panthers after the Cleveland Browns traded the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback following their Deshaun Watson acquisition. Mayfield's former Sooners head coach, Bob Stoops, believes that Mayfield will make the most of his opportunity. "Well,...
The Baltimore Ravens worked out Corey Clement shortly before beginning training camp Tuesday. They must have liked what they saw. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are signing the veteran back to an undisclosed deal. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both recovering from ACL tears that sidelined them for...
Kay Adams could be back on TV in the near future. According to Legal Sports Report, the former Good Morning Football host is reportedly linked to an upcoming SportsCenter-style TV show on a newly formed FanDuel TV. The plan is for FanDuel to rebrand its TVG racing channel to FanDuel TV by September, and Adams would host a show that would last from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET.
Longtime Associated Press sports writer Barry Wilner has retired. His son, ESPN Radio senior producer Evan Wilner, broke the news by sharing photos from the family's retirement party. As Evan shared on Instagram, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attended the scribe's celebration. "The rumors are true," he wrote. "After 46 years,...
It is July 27th, 2022, the sun is rising over Northeast Ohio, training camp is finally open to the media in Berea, your resident webdork has finished his first cup of coffee, and we still don’t freaking know when our brand new franchise quarterback will be ready to play.
