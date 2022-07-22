ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Regardless of a Deshaun Watson suspension, is Cleveland Browns' HC Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat?

WKYC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson may get...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rookie NFL Quarterback Admits He Regrets His College Choice

However, in a comment to reporters this week, he suggested he would have liked to play elsewhere. Corral's admission came as he was being asked about having to compete with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for starting reps. Corral said he would have liked to compete for a starting role...
OXFORD, MS
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL
92.3 The Fan

Mary Kay Cabot: I expect Deshaun Watson to be playing this season, even if it's only in the second half

Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her thoughts on Deshaun Watson's status, whether or not he should be playing in the preseason, and how many first team reps Jacoby Brissett should get. She also discussed David Bell's injury and how big of an impact that will make, and what other moves the Browns need to make ahead of the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

3 WR’s The Browns Can Still Sign In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL season with an interesting group of receivers. They no longer have the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to help them this season. However, they have Amari Cooper to help the Browns passing game. But they also have Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Running Back Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon. Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Hot Seat#American Football
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Seeing Fan In Browns Jersey

Baker Mayfield seems like he's all the way ready to move on from his time with the Cleveland Browns. As Mayfield and Sam Darnold made their way to the practice field at Carolina Panthers' training camp today, a fan holding a Mayfield Browns jersey got the quarterback's attention. Mayfield, who...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Panthers reveal plan for Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold QB competition

After the Carolina Panthers traded for former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last month, the team has been clear that it intends to hold an open competition between Mayfield and fellow former first-round pick Sam Darnold to determine the team’s starting quarterback. Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer held fast...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens worked out Corey Clement shortly before beginning training camp Tuesday. They must have liked what they saw. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are signing the veteran back to an undisclosed deal. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both recovering from ACL tears that sidelined them for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Kay Adams Rumored to Land Big New Job Following 'Good Morning Football' Exit

Kay Adams could be back on TV in the near future. According to Legal Sports Report, the former Good Morning Football host is reportedly linked to an upcoming SportsCenter-style TV show on a newly formed FanDuel TV. The plan is for FanDuel to rebrand its TVG racing channel to FanDuel TV by September, and Adams would host a show that would last from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Writer Announces Retirement After 46 Years

Longtime Associated Press sports writer Barry Wilner has retired. His son, ESPN Radio senior producer Evan Wilner, broke the news by sharing photos from the family's retirement party. As Evan shared on Instagram, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attended the scribe's celebration. "The rumors are true," he wrote. "After 46 years,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy