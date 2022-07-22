ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Repository

Stark COVID-19 levels 'low' but rising as half of Ohio counties see high transmission

By Sam Zern, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVnGN_0gpKCsR800

Stark County is one of just 12 counties in Ohio with "low" community transmission of COVID-19, according to the latest weekly update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Much of the region and state moved to medium and high case counts, as officials say that many cases are likely going uncounted.

"While we cannot share specifics, our hospitals have certainly seen more of an increase in inpatients in the last several months," Stark County Health Department communications specialist Chris Cugini said. "We would encourage residents to take precautions that make them feel more comfortable."

Variant Leads New Cases: New BA.5 variant now almost half, if not more, of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio

Just over half of all Ohio counties are experiencing high levels of community transmission, at which point masking is advised for everyone indoors regardless of vaccination status.

According to the CDC, Stark County has a case rate of 135.18 per 100,000 people, 8.9 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people and 4.8% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID-19 patients.

Stark's case counts have been rising in recent months, with 1,505 cases in May and 1,136 in June, and 614 from July 1 to July 16.

The Ohio Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard shows that the daily count of COVID-19 positive patients in region hospitals has been steadily increasing over the last month, with 188 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital, 19 of which are in the ICU.

If the case rate moves above 200 and the new hospitalizations increases over 10, it will push Stark County into the medium transmission range, at which point individuals are advised to consider mask-wearing and testing prior to social engagements.

Unreported home tests could conceal higher levels of infection

However, officials worry about undercounts in the COVID-19 data. The advent of at-home rapid testing, while making it easier for individuals to protect themselves, has also meant many cases may be missed if individuals are not reporting their test results to the state.

"There certainly could be more cases out there but people are not reporting their results," Cugini said.

In Summit County, officials estimate that true case counts may be eight times as high as what is reported.

Individuals can report their COVID-19 test results to the Stark County Health Department by emailing selfreport@starkhealth.org. Reports must include the patient's first and last name, date of birth, address, phone number, symptom onset date, test collection date and picture of the positive test result.

In Memory:'He's OK. God's got him.' EN-RICH-MENT director recalls losing husband to COVID

State wastewater data also shows a high level of COVID-19 genetic material in Canton's sewage. Wastewater monitoring is used to detect the presence of COVID-19 genetic material as many as three to seven days before those infections show up in case counts or hospitalizations, and can be used as an early warning of disease increases in the area.

The wastewater dashboard shows that Canton's water treatment plant is seeing a substantial increase in COVID-19 genetic material, with spikes similar to those seen in late August 2021, which preceded upticks in cases in the fall.

Stark officials are continuing to promote vaccination to protect against severe complications with COVID-19. The county health agency offers the Pfizer vaccine for those 6 months of age and older every Tuesday at the health department. Appointments can be scheduled at www.ArmorVax.com or by calling 330-451-1681.

Vaccination and booster appointments can also be found at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

'Our kids being vaccinated means freedom':COVID-19 shots available for children under 5

For those who have tested positive for COVID-19, the department recommends following current CDC guidelines.

"If you tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, then you should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home, wear a well-fitting mask if you must be around others in your home, and you should not travel," Cugini said.

Since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, Stark County has seen 85,624 COVID-19 cases, 4,343 hospitalizations and 1,729 deaths. Nearly 58% of the county has started a COVID-19 vaccination series.

Sam Zern can be reached at szern@cantonrep.com or 330-580-8322. You can also find her on Twitter at @sam_zern.

Comments / 2

Related
wksu.org

COVID cases on the rise across Northeast Ohio

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Northeast Ohio, but although the newest variant is highly contagious, it is not causing a surge in hospitalizations, infectious disease experts said. Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina and Trumbull counties have all returned to high levels of community spread of the virus, according...
MEDINA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Pfizer#Public Health#General Health
NBC4 Columbus

Who is running for Ohio Statehouse in August?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In one week, Ohio voters will participate in the state’s second primary election of 2022 to decide who will represent them in the Statehouse. The long-awaited Aug. 2 primary election — which will cost the state an estimated $25 million — will only feature state legislative and state central committee candidates, as the Ohio Supreme Court ruled every attempt by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to pass district maps as unconstitutional, prompting the state to hold two primary elections.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

More Local Funding for HOF Village – Canton Mayor Explains

The City of Canton is joining forces with Stark County and a foundation to help move the HOF Village forward. Pam Cook speaks with Mayor Tom Bernabei about the money and why the city will loan it. Tune in every Tuesday at morning at 7:20 to hear from Mayor Bernabei...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Water quality update for Ohio

The agal bloom predictions are again coming in low for Lake Erie in 2022, good news for the Lake, the people who rely upon it and the farmers who often get the blame for its problems. The 2022 algal bloom is expected to have a low severity index of 3.5,...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.
HEALTH SERVICES
wosu.org

Omicron BA.5 variant driving up summer increase in new Ohio cases

The mid-summer increase in reported COVID-19 continues in Ohio. The CDC is recommending the indoor use of masks in Franklin County. The Ohio Department of Health reports 26,610 cases during the seven-day period ending Thursday. Combined with last week, the state has reported more than 50,000 cases during the two most-recent reporting period, the first time that’s happened since last winter.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Northeast Ohio health leaders react as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

CLEVELAND — The state of Ohio paints a color pallet of orange and yellow on the Center for Disease Controls' online COVID-19 tracker. The tracker, updated on Thursday, shows that Medina, Lorain, Huron, Erie, and Trumbull counties are peaking at a "high" community level classification. Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, and Ashtabula counties stand at a “medium” community level of COVID-19 cases.
thecentersquare.com

Ohio’s largest city plans no mask mandate as COVID-19 cases increase

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest city is not considering another mask mandate despite recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The city of Columbus has issued a mask advisory, urging masks indoors and in crowded places, despite...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctors, local officials urge masking as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is seeing more and more counties on alert yet again when it comes to COVID-19. Franklin County is considered to have a high level of community spread according to the CDC. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is urging residents to follow the city and county’s advisory: mask up while indoors in public places.
COLUMBUS, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of July 25

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 25. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Should most Ohio retailers be required to accept cash as payment?

A downstate GOP lawmaker has done something that many might consider unusual for a Republican -- introduce a bill in the Ohio Senate that would add a mandate for Ohio businesses. State Sen. Louis W. “Bill” Blessing III, of Colerain Township in Hamilton County, via Senate Bill 242 introduced last fall, wants the legislature to require most retail businesses in Ohio to accept cash payments.
OHIO STATE
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy