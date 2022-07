Not that long ago, we all watched in horror as the price of gas skyrocketed well above $5 a gallon. It was another blow to an already inflating economy that we’ve endured with the rising cost of housing and supply shortages. We resorted to sharing gas hacks with you but now, it’s an exciting time because we can now share where to find gas for under $5 a gallon.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO