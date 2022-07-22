Mahomes, other select KC Chiefs arrive at camp in St. Joe: join us on today’s live show

St. Joseph, Mo.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterbacks and rookies have arrived at training camp and the rest of the squad isn’t far behind.

The Star is here, too. We’re going to be livestreaming on Friday (today) from the site of camp, Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, as Patrick Mahomes and fellow members of the six-time defending AFC West champs get settled in. (The full squad reports for camp next week.)

SportsBeat KC, presented by First Federal Bank, will go live today at 4:30 p.m., when KC Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell join host Blair Kerkhoff to share some thoughts on the excitement of check-in day. And then, starting Wednesday, July 27, we will bring you daily livestreams from all of the highlights and action at camp.

The first preseason game is in a few weeks, the regular-season opener is less than two months away and football is in the air. Join us on the SportsBeat KC livestreams with your questions and comments!