ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mahomes, other select KC Chiefs arrive at camp in St. Joe: join us on today’s live show

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

St. Joseph, Mo.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterbacks and rookies have arrived at training camp and the rest of the squad isn’t far behind.

The Star is here, too. We’re going to be livestreaming on Friday (today) from the site of camp, Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, as Patrick Mahomes and fellow members of the six-time defending AFC West champs get settled in. (The full squad reports for camp next week.)

SportsBeat KC, presented by First Federal Bank, will go live today at 4:30 p.m., when KC Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell join host Blair Kerkhoff to share some thoughts on the excitement of check-in day. And then, starting Wednesday, July 27, we will bring you daily livestreams from all of the highlights and action at camp.

The first preseason game is in a few weeks, the regular-season opener is less than two months away and football is in the air. Join us on the SportsBeat KC livestreams with your questions and comments!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

The Kansas City Chiefs bet on Justyn Ross' talent when they signed the injury-riddle Clemson star as an undrafted free agent. They will have to wait a little while before that bet possibly cashes in. Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday, ending his 2022 season before it could start.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Joseph, MO
Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Football
Kansas City, MO
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#Live Show#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc West#First Federal Bank
The Kansas City Star

Silver Dollar City worker dies after ‘incident’ at Missouri theme park. ‘Great sorrow’

A Silver Dollar City maintenance and construction worker recently died after an “incident” at the Missouri theme park, according to local media reports. “It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working” during the late afternoon of Wednesday, July 20, park officials said in a statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
BRANSON, MO
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Kansas City Star

Man critically injured in shooting outside QuikTrip in Independence; person in custody

A man was critically injured when he was shot Friday during an argument with another man outside a QuikTrip in Independence, according to police. Officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to a reported disturbance involving two men when one of the men allegedly shot the other at the QuikTrip in the 17800 block of East 39th Street, Independence police said on Facebook.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
The Kansas City Star

Family of four, all wielding knives, stab each other in wild fight, Texas cops say

Four family members — a mother, father, brother and sister — were all stabbed during a fight at their Texas home, authorities said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:50 p.m., on July 24, about a family disturbance at a home on Regional Park Drive, about 16 miles north of downtown Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Practice Throw Video

Training camp isn't just the time to work on plays for the upcoming season, It can also be the place to have some fun. Patrick Mahomes was filmed doing a little bit of both during a drill this weekend. The exercise called for Mahomes to execute a handoff from shotgun or pistol formation, then catch a toss from a coach and throw a pass.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

Man tried to drive through Kansas City crime scene, got arrested for DUI: police

A 24-year old man was arrested Tuesday after Kansas City police say he attempted to drive through an active crime scene while he appeared to be heavily intoxicated. According to court records, a KCPD patrol vehicle was blocking off the intersection at 57th Street and Swope Parkway late Monday, near midnight, when the driver behind the wheel of a Chevy sedan tried to pass through.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
11K+
Followers
892
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy