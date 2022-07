One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO