Kennewick Police have released new information involving an alleged rape suspect. You may recall in 2020 a man named Brandon Jones was active in social justice causes in our area. Jones was a leader of BLM-linked social justice groups, but quickly things disintegrated. In September 2020, he was sought as the getaway driver that was part of an assault on a Trump rally supporter during a rally along Columbia Center Boulevard. The assault left the victim with a bloodied face from a head butt.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO